"Everything to play for" - Charles Leclerc frustrated despite bagging P2 in 2022 F1 Imola GP qualifying

Charles Leclerc was not a content figure after claiming P2 during the 2022 F1 Imola GP qualifying. The Monegasque driver was hindered by multiple red flag incidents as well as intermittent rain as Max Verstappen claimed his second pole position of the year.

Speaking in an interview with Italian motorsport driver Davide Valsecchi, Leclerc admitted he was left frustrated by the stoppages and conditions during Q3. The Ferrari driver said:

“It was very tricky. I mean, especially on the slicks there were quite a lot of wet patches. So, it was all about putting the laps in and waiting for Q3 to put everything together but again, this is why it is even more frustrating for me because when it counts in Q3, I did the wrong choice but it’s life. We’ll learn from it and in the end, P2 is not a disaster. Everything to play for tomorrow and after tomorrow and well give everything.”

Leclerc and Ferrari will now switch their focus to the 21-lap sprint race that will dictate the starting grid for the full-length feature race on Sunday. His teammate Carlos Sainz will start the sprint race from P10 after crashing out during Q2.

"The championship is still very long" - Ferrari not planning team orders between Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz

Ferrari team principal Mattia Binotto has confirmed that the team has not made any plans as of yet to implement team orders between their two drivers.

With Charles Leclerc speeding into an early lead in the World Drivers' Championship standings after three races, many expected Ferrari to plan and strategize around him. Binotto, however, feels this is premature with 20 possible races still to go.

Speaking in an interview after the 2022 F1 Australian GP, the Italian said:

“It’s only three races which have been done now. There are still 20 races left, hopefully 19 or 20. So the championship is still very long. Our drivers are free to fight, and I am really looking forward and enjoying that they are battling for a good place, and first place, if possible.”

After Leclerc's P2 finish in qualifying and Carlos Sainz spinning out days after signing a two-year extension with the Scuderia, maybe Binotto might consider rethinking his decision.

