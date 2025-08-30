Charles Leclerc predicts “difficult” path in replicating last year’s Dutch GP result

Ferrari's Charles Leclerc admitted it will be challenging to repeat his podium finish from a year ago at Zandvoort after qualifying only sixth for the 2025 Dutch Grand Prix. The Monegasque struggled to extract pace from the SF-25 across practice and qualifying.

It capped a weekend that has mirrored the same pattern as 2024, when Ferrari were off the pace on Friday and Saturday but turned things around in the race.

Leclerc's Friday was a struggle. He finished 14th in FP1 with a time of 1:11.951, almost a second off the pace, before improving to eighth in FP2 at 1:10.834. Hamilton, despite two separate spins, stayed close to his teammate throughout, finishing 15th and then sixth across the two sessions.

On Saturday morning, Ferrari fell backwards again, with Leclerc only 14th in FP3. But in qualifying, both cars reached Q3, with Leclerc posting a 1:09.340 for sixth place and Hamilton just behind in seventh at 1:09.390. The seven-time World Champion called it a 'more enjoyable' weekend after finally breaking back into Q3 for the first time since Silverstone.

Leclerc, however, remained cautious about Ferrari’s chances on Sunday.

"A year ago, we did everything perfectly in the race. Even if we were to repeat that, the others would have to make some strategic mistakes. I wouldn't even consider McLaren, and then Max (Verstappen) is going strong in RB. Then there's us, along with the others, so it will be difficult to make the difference and catch up," he told reporters.

Charles Leclerc's caution comes from experience. Last season at Zandvoort, he was over a second away from pole in qualifying and didn’t expect much. But a strong start on Sunday allowed him to pass Sergio Perez before later overtaking Oscar Piastri for fourth. He eventually claimed a surprise third-place finish, one that had looked unlikely after Saturday.

This year, however, the task looks tougher. Oscar Piastri starts on pole with teammate Lando Norris alongside him. The McLarens are three-tenths clear of Verstappen's Red Bull and Racing Bulls rookie Isack Hadjar. George Russell lines up fifth, ahead of the two Ferraris, leaving Leclerc with little margin to earn positions.

Charles Leclerc blames the SF-25: "The balance of the car makes it tricky to drive"

Charles Leclerc (16) before qualification at the Formula 1 circuit in Zandvoort. Source: Getty

After a disappointing Friday and a similar Saturday, Charles Leclerc has admitted Ferrari's biggest weakness has been the handling of the car itself. The little window it gives has been an issue throughout the year. Reflecting on qualifying, he told (via Formula 1's official website):

"It's been a difficult weekend overall, which makes it tough to build up to the race in the way we want to. The balance of the car makes it tricky to drive and I didn't put it all together in qualifying.... but we may be able to play with strategy tomorrow. We'll do everything we can to fight our way forward and bring home a good result for the team."

The contrast with Lewis Hamilton was notable, as the Briton enjoyed one of his better days since joining Ferrari. He was outqualified by Leclerc by just 0.05s, but the smooth progression into Q3 suggested he was more at ease than usual with the car's balance.

Team boss Fred Vasseur has set Ferrari the target of at least one podium to keep their season on track, but the scale of the task is clear. McLaren are chasing their eighth 1-2 of the year, while Max Verstappen remains the home favorite.

With rain forecast for Sunday, unpredictability could offer Ferrari its best hope of upsetting the order. As Charles Leclerc himself admitted, it may take more than pure pace to bring Zandvoort success for the Scuderia this time.

