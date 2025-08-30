“Peaking at the right time”: Oscar Piastri looks back on his qualifying in Zandvoort

By Gunaditya Tripathi
Published Aug 30, 2025 15:34 GMT
F1 Grand Prix of Netherlands - Qualifying - Source: Getty
Oscar Piastri looks back on his qualifying in Zandvoort (Getty Images)

Oscar Piastri reflected on his performance during the qualifying session of the 2025 F1 Dutch GP. He managed to put himself in pole position, despite tough competition from his teammate, Lando Norris.

McLaren has been the favorite so far this weekend in terms of overall pace and competitiveness. The drivers topped the order during the practice sessions and will be fronting the grid during the race on Sunday as they locked up the front row.

Looking back at the session, Piastri mentioned that his car peaked at the right time, which unlocked the opportunity for him to set the fastest lap around the grid.

"That was the definition of peaking at the right time," he said after the session. "I'm super happy to come out with this result, but obviously the points are tomorrow. It was looking like a little bit of a tricky weekend so far, so happy with that."

Piastri has been competing at the top since the beginning of the 2025 F1 season. His consistent performances have made him a strong contender for the World Championship. Norris, meanwhile, sits in second place in the championship standings.

Lando Norris "disappointed" after losing pole to Oscar Piastri

Lando Norris during the 2025 F1 Dutch GP qualifying session (Getty Images)
Oscar Piastri is seemingly the only hurdle Lando Norris has to clinching his first F1 World Championship. He narrowed the gap to nine points heading into this race weekend.

Considering the fact that not many overtakes are featured around Zandvoort, it would have been best for Norris to clinch pole position. However, Oscar Piastri demonstrated a stronger pace during his final run.

When asked if Norris was frustrated after missing out on pole position, he said:

"Yes and no. I mean it's close, it's been close the whole weekend. So, easily could go one way or the other. So yeah I guess a little bit disappointed to not be on pole but it's close, they were still some decent laps. So not the end of the world either."

Norris wasn't extremely competitive during the season's initial stages; meanwhile, Oscar Piastri won multiple races, which gave him the lead in the championship. However, Norris has been performing rather consistently in the recent races, which has helped him narrow the gap. Meanwhile, McLaren has a very strong lead in the Constructors' Championship, and they are on their way to win their second consecutive championship.

About the author
Gunaditya Tripathi

Gunaditya is one of Sportskeeda’s more experienced F1 and NASCAR journalists, having authored over 2,500 posts that have garnered over 4 million reads. He has been in this field for over four years and holds a degree in journalism.

When it comes to reporting, he is extremely meticulous with his research and tries his best to analyze every topic in its entirety before filing his story. Gunaditya does so by closely following veterans in the motorsports journalism arena and attempts to understand perspectives without personal bias to ensure his stories are accurate and reliable.

He is an old-schooler with respect to F1 as his favorite driver is Michael Schumacher due to the legendary driver’s adrenaline-fueled racing style, aggressive approach, and the resilience he showed early in his career. Understandably, his favorite constructor is Ferrari.

Apart from F1, Gunaditya's interest lies in football, and he is a keen fan of FC Barcelona and Argentina, and is also immensely interested in art and films. One can say he wears many hats, as he is also a musician.

