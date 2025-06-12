Charles Leclerc losing confidence in Ferrari, could exploit exit clauses: Reports

Charles Leclerc's future at Ferrari remains uncertain after the Prancing Horse failed to deliver the Monegasque a car worthy of a championship. As a result, a latest report by Italian media outlet Corriere Della Sera said that Leclerc was looking at options beyond Ferrari for the upcoming years.

Ferrari did not start the way they finished their season last year. In 2024, the Prancing Horse was mighty and one of the favorites to win the Constructors' championship. With five wins, four pole positions, and 22 podiums (the most by a team in 2024), Leclerc and Carlos Sainz were fighting with McLaren for the title.

However, at the end of the Abu Dhabi GP, they lost to the Papayas by 14 points. As the Maranello-based team looked promising, there were expectations that they would match McLaren coming into 2025. However, reality came as a disappointment for the management and its fans.

Coming into this year, the Prancing Horse is no match for the Papayas. While Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris have been running roots, Leclerc and his teammate, Lewis Hamilton, often finished anywhere between the top five and top 10.

As per reports, Leclerc was also upset as the team did not pay heed to Hamilton's instructions. On more than one occasion, the 27-year-old vented out his frustration because of the poor pace in qualifying.

Citing underperformances, paddock chatters hint that Charles Leclerc might want a way out of Ferrari. The Monegasque arrived at Ferrari from Alfa Romeo in 2019 and has been their star driver ever since. Even though he won races, Leclerc has never been a title contender.

As a result, one can expect Leclerc to trigger his release clause and move elsewhere in the upcoming years. The potential destination could be Mercedes, given its reputation with the engine, which might turn fruitful under the new 2026 regulations.

Moreover, the Silver Arrows have not renewed George Russell's contract yet. The other option could be Aston Martin, because of Adrian Newey and Honda's partnership, something that lifted Red Bull to the top from 2022 to 2024.

How does Charles Leclerc's Ferrari stand in 2025?

After nine races and two Sprints, Ferrari is in second with 165 points. However, they are miles away from McLaren in terms of points as they have a 197-point difference. Mercedes and Red Bull, on the other hand, are breathing down Ferrari's neck with 159 and 144 points, in P3 and P4, respectively.

Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc of Scuderia Ferrari HP drive the Ferrari SF-25 during the Formula 1 Aramco Grand Prix of Spain - Source: Getty

Charles Leclerc is in P5 of the Drivers' championship with 94 points, whereas his teammate, Lewis Hamilton, is in P6 with 71 points. Oscar Piastri leads the championship with 186 points, 10 points ahead of his teammate, Lando Norris.

In a nutshell, it is almost impossible for Ferrari to become a title contender this season and help its drivers to challenge for it. However, the team can still turn their season around and finish in a respectable position, much like 2024.

