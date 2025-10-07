Charles Leclerc's girlfriend Alexandra Saint Mleux drops one-word reaction on Alex Albon's partner's post

Charles Leclerc's partner, Alexandra Saint-Mleux, reacted to Lily Muni He's social media post as she shared pictures from her stunning photoshoot in Singapore. The professional golfer was wearing a cheongsam, a traditional Chinese dress.Lily Muni He has gained quite some popularity being a professional golf player. At the same time, she has become extremely known amongst the F1 fanbase, considering her frequent visits to the Williams Racing hospitality. She has been dating Alex Albon since 2019, and the two are often seen together.She recently made a stunning Instagram post, wearing a traditional Chinese dress called a cheongsam from Roberto Cavalli, an Italian luxury fashion brand. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostShe was quick to gain over 130,000 likes on the post within the first few hours of posting, with hundreds of compliments flooding the comment section. A particular comment from Alexandra Saint-Mleux stood out from the rest, with the most likes, as she dropped a one-word reaction to Lily's photoshoot.&quot;Loooveee 🔥🔥😍😍,&quot; Alexandra commented under the post.Charles Leclerc's partner, Alexandra Saint-Mleux, reacts to Lily Muni He's post (@lilymhe on Instagram)Similar to He Muni, Alexandra Saint-Mleux is also a popular face amongst F1 fans. She has been dating Ferrari's Charles Leclerc since 2023. The couple is seen together in almost all races, with their pet dog, Leo.Leclerc has been a long-time driver for Ferrari now. Despite his competitiveness against other drivers, however, he has never managed to win the World Championship. The Italian outfit has not given him a reliable and strong car that was capable enough to compete for the title, and in 2025, the situation has only worsened.&quot;We are struggling massively&quot;: Charles Leclerc's brutal admission on Ferrari's 2025 performanceThe Singapore GP was yet another disappointing race for Ferrari as both their drivers failed to secure a top-five spot. Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc struggled most of the race, with the latter being repeatedly asked to lift and coast in many sections of the track.Leclerc, who finished P6 in the race, was left dejected with the car's performance. Speaking to the media, he admitted that the team is &quot;struggling massively&quot; this season.&quot;It's tough, it's very tough. We are not strong at the moment and we are struggling massively with the car. It's not easy,&quot; Leclerc said. &quot;I wish I could say that I'm positive for the rest of the season, I don't think there's anything in the car that proves to me that we are going to do a step forward.&quot;With six races remaining this season, Ferrari is not prepared to introduce any major upgrade. The team is said to be more focused on the 2026 F1 car under the new regulations.&quot;I think this is the reality of our situation at the moment. I don't quite know how to turn that situation around because we don't have new parts or anything coming to the car,&quot; Charles Leclerc added.The team dropped to third place in the Constructors' Championship and is now under threat of losing another place as Red Bull closes the gap on the team.