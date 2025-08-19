Charles Leclerc's girlfriend Alexandra Saint Mleux likes Lily Muni He's social media post featuring Alex Albon

Charles Leclerc's girlfriend, Alexandra Saint-Mleux, liked and left a comment under Lily Muni's latest Instagram post on Monday, August 18. The post also featured the golfer's boyfriend and F1 driver Alex Albon.The F1 off-season is in full swing as all drivers and team staff enjoy their summer break before returning for the Dutch Grand Prix on August 29. Alex Albon is no different, as he takes some time off for a vacation with his girlfriend Lily Muni He.This post comes not only during his off-season, but also just a day after Muni He finished 63rd at the Portland Classic. The Chinese professional golfer shared a series of photographs from the vacation, which also featured Albon. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostCharles Leclerc's girlfriend, Alexandra Saint Mleux, not only liked the Instagram post but also left a comment under it on Monday.Saint Mleux's comment under Muni He's Instagram post. [via Instagram/@lilymhe]Albon also shared numerous pictures from the couple's trip via his Instagram on Friday, August 15, in which he revealed that they were in Corsica.Charles Leclerc and Alexandra Saint Mleux have also been seen vacationing in the Mediterranean, as was revealed by the Ferrari driver's Instagram post on Saturday, August 16. Their pet, Leo, has also joined them on their yacht trip.Screen grab from Charles Leclerc's Instagram post. [via Instagram/@charles_leclerc]Leclerc finished in a disappointing 4th at the recently concluded Hungarian Grand Prix, after having started the race on pole position. The Monegasque driver was left frustrated after the McLarens of Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri, as well as George Russell, were able to get the better of him during the final stint of the race.Albon was also at the end of a poor result, having finished the race in P15, behind his teammate Carlos Sainz.Charles Leclerc &quot;definitely&quot; questioning his future at Ferrari, claims expertCharles Leclerc after the Hungarian Grand Prix - Source: GettyFormer race car driver Christian Danner has claimed that Charles Leclerc will &quot;definitely&quot; be left questioning his future at Ferrari, wondering if the team can deliver him a championship-winning car.Speaking to motorsport-magazin.com recently, Danner claimed that Leclerc will be wondering if he is at the right team at the moment.&quot;Of course Leclerc is thinking about whether his life as a driver, his career at Ferrari, will take him where he wants to go, the championship. He’s definitely questioning that,&quot; said Danner.&quot;I’m convinced he’s also asked himself this year, 'what am I even doing here? It’s going to be nothing again',&quot; he added.Danner also mentioned that even if Leclerc wants to leave Ferrari, he may have few real options. The German explained that going to Red Bull would be too much of a risk, while Mercedes already has a similarly capable driver in George Russell. McLaren also does not have an open seat, leaving the 27-year-old stranded at Ferrari, according to Danner.