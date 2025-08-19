  • home icon
  • Formula 1
  • Charles Leclerc
  • Charles Leclerc's girlfriend Alexandra Saint Mleux likes Lily Muni He's social media post featuring Alex Albon

Charles Leclerc's girlfriend Alexandra Saint Mleux likes Lily Muni He's social media post featuring Alex Albon

By Samyak Sharma
Published Aug 19, 2025 14:07 GMT
Charles Leclerc
Charles Leclerc's girlfriend like Alex Albon's girlfriend's Instagram post [Image via Getty] [Insets via Instagram/@lilymhe]

Charles Leclerc's girlfriend, Alexandra Saint-Mleux, liked and left a comment under Lily Muni's latest Instagram post on Monday, August 18. The post also featured the golfer's boyfriend and F1 driver Alex Albon.

Ad

The F1 off-season is in full swing as all drivers and team staff enjoy their summer break before returning for the Dutch Grand Prix on August 29. Alex Albon is no different, as he takes some time off for a vacation with his girlfriend Lily Muni He.

This post comes not only during his off-season, but also just a day after Muni He finished 63rd at the Portland Classic. The Chinese professional golfer shared a series of photographs from the vacation, which also featured Albon.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

Charles Leclerc's girlfriend, Alexandra Saint Mleux, not only liked the Instagram post but also left a comment under it on Monday.

Saint Mleux&#039;s comment under Muni He&#039;s Instagram post. [via Instagram/@lilymhe]
Saint Mleux's comment under Muni He's Instagram post. [via Instagram/@lilymhe]

Albon also shared numerous pictures from the couple's trip via his Instagram on Friday, August 15, in which he revealed that they were in Corsica.

Ad

Charles Leclerc and Alexandra Saint Mleux have also been seen vacationing in the Mediterranean, as was revealed by the Ferrari driver's Instagram post on Saturday, August 16. Their pet, Leo, has also joined them on their yacht trip.

Screen grab from Charles Leclerc&#039;s Instagram post. [via Instagram/@charles_leclerc]
Screen grab from Charles Leclerc's Instagram post. [via Instagram/@charles_leclerc]

Leclerc finished in a disappointing 4th at the recently concluded Hungarian Grand Prix, after having started the race on pole position. The Monegasque driver was left frustrated after the McLarens of Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri, as well as George Russell, were able to get the better of him during the final stint of the race.

Ad

Albon was also at the end of a poor result, having finished the race in P15, behind his teammate Carlos Sainz.

Charles Leclerc "definitely" questioning his future at Ferrari, claims expert

Charles Leclerc after the Hungarian Grand Prix - Source: Getty
Charles Leclerc after the Hungarian Grand Prix - Source: Getty

Former race car driver Christian Danner has claimed that Charles Leclerc will "definitely" be left questioning his future at Ferrari, wondering if the team can deliver him a championship-winning car.

Ad

Speaking to motorsport-magazin.com recently, Danner claimed that Leclerc will be wondering if he is at the right team at the moment.

"Of course Leclerc is thinking about whether his life as a driver, his career at Ferrari, will take him where he wants to go, the championship. He’s definitely questioning that," said Danner.
"I’m convinced he’s also asked himself this year, 'what am I even doing here? It’s going to be nothing again'," he added.

Danner also mentioned that even if Leclerc wants to leave Ferrari, he may have few real options. The German explained that going to Red Bull would be too much of a risk, while Mercedes already has a similarly capable driver in George Russell. McLaren also does not have an open seat, leaving the 27-year-old stranded at Ferrari, according to Danner.

About the author
Samyak Sharma

Samyak Sharma

Twitter icon

Samyak Sharma is a Motorsports journalist at Sportskeeda, covering Formula One and IndyCar. A graduate in Mass Media and Journalism, he aims to transform his lifelong passion for playing and following sports into a thriving career in sports journalism. He believes that sports naturally deliver the most compelling stories, needing no script to captivate the world.

Samyak is dedicated to providing detailed and insightful coverage, keeping an eye on all developments on and off the track to ensure timely and accurate reporting. He closely follows Max Verstappen, inspired by the Dutchman's ability to balance precision and aggression on the track.

Samyak envisions the continued growth of motorsports globally and hopes to see Formula One return to the V8 engines while still continuing to be sustainable. As for IndyCar, he envisions greater international exposure to rival the global reach of F1.

Outside the world of motorsports, Samyak immerses himself in his love for football and cricket, passionately cheering for his favorite team, Manchester United. He also enjoys catching the occasional tennis match, broadening his appreciation for sports.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Aayush Kapoor
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications