Charles Leclerc's girlfriend Alexandra Saint Mleux reacts to Carlos Sainz's girlfriend's post in a black swimsuit

Charles Leclerc's girlfriend, Alexandra Saint-Mleux, reacted to Carlos Sainz's girlfriend, Rebecca Donaldson's, latest social media post, where the latter donned a black swimsuit. The post in question was a collaboration between a renowned fashion brand and Donaldson.

Miss Donaldson took to her official Instagram account to share a series of photos in collaboration with Jimmy Choo, a British luxury fashion house that specialises in handbags, fragrances, shoes, and accessories. Sharing the photos in a post, she wrote:

"An Italiano @jimmychoo week. #jimmychoo."

Reacting to the post, Miss Saint Mleux complimented her with four emojis. Here's Alexandra Saint Mleux's reply to Rebecca Donaldson on Instagram:

" 😍😍😍😍"

Alexandra Saint Mleux's comment on Rebecca Donaldson's post

Rebecca Donaldson and Alexandra Saint Mleux were very close during Carlos Sainz's and Charles Leclerc's days together in Ferrari. The four were often spotted together during race weekends. However, in 2025, things changed.

Sainz moved to Williams to make way for Lewis Hamilton this season, who arrived from Mercedes. As a result, Donaldson and Saint Mleux are no longer seen together in the Ferrari garage.

Donaldson, instead, finds Lily Muni, the girlfriend of Alex Albon, Sainz's teammate at Williams, as her partner in the Williams garage. Even though Donaldson's boyfriend's destination has changed, it is believed that Alexandra Saint Mleux and Rebecca Donaldson share an amicable relationship.

Charles Leclerc's girlfriend Alexandra Saint Mleux features in renowned fashion magazine

Charles Leclerc's girlfriend, Alexandra Saint Mleux, recently got featured in one of the most renowned fashion magazines in the world—Vogue. Vogue Australia shared their latest feature and uploaded a post involving Saint Mleux.

The feature was based on Saint Mleux's interest in Australian designers, such as Realisation Par, With Jean, Asta Resort, Arsina Ori, Zimmermann, Cin Cin, and many more. Here's what the post read:

"#F1's #Alexandra Saint Mleux has become something of a fashion polestar. The partner of Ferrari driver #Charles Leclerc, Saint Mleux-a fellow Monégasque national and art history graduate-first stepped onto the scene in 2023. In the years since, she's transformed herself into a trendsetter, her fluttery, always-on-holiday dresses now a fixture of the paddock."

"But if you take a closer look at her wardrobe, you'll notice that the majority of her favourite brands, ranging from @astaresort and arcinaori to @realisationpar and @cin.cin, are actually Australian-and for the closet of a WAG, a lot more affordable than you'd think. We let you in on her most-worn labels-and where to shop her exact pieces-at the link in our bio."

Charles Leclerc and Saint Mleux have been in a relationship since early 2023. They were first spotted together in March that year at the Paris Fashion Week. A few months later, they made their first public appearance at Wimbledon, and it confirmed that they were in a relationship with each other.

