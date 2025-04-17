Charles Leclerc's girlfriend Alexandra Saint Mleux reacts to Carlos Sainz's partner's recent social media post

Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc's girlfriend, Alexandra Saint-Mleux, had an adorable reaction to Williams F1 driver Carlos Sainz's girlfriend, Rebecca Donaldson's, recent social media post. The two F1 drivers were teammates at the Italian team for four years from 2021 to 2024 and had a competitive dynamic on the track.

Ad

Despite pushing each other and the team forward, the duo had a friendly equation off the track and never held grudges for their on-track antics. The two former teammates were often spotted spending time off the track and traveling to the races together.

Their respective girlfriends also got along famously and were seen spending time in the paddock and supporting each other on social media. Carlos Sainz has been dating Rebecca Donaldson for more than 18 months after first being spotted in the summer break of 2023.

Ad

Trending

Donaldson, who hails from Scotland and is a model by profession, recently posted a series of pictures from her visit to Kyoto, Japan, and wrote in the caption:

"Days filled with culture and matcha."

Ad

Charles Leclerc's girlfriend, Alexandra Saint-Mleux, commented on Donaldson's post with four heart-eye emojis.

Snapshot of Saint Mleux's post on Donaldson's post. (Credits-Instagram/@iamrebeccad)

Saint-Mleux and Donaldson have been spotted a bit less in the paddock in 2025 as Carlos Sainz moved to Williams at the beginning of the season after Ferrari decided not to offer him a fresh deal.

Ad

Williams F1 team boss praises Carlos Sainz despite a slow start

Williams F1 team principal James Vowles insisted that he was getting more from Carlos Sainz than he paid for, despite the Spaniard's slow start to his career at the Grove-based outfit.

Vowles was full of praise for the four-time F1 race winner and said via ESPN:

"I think we're getting more than I paid for [him]. Our car has a very different style of adapting to it than the Ferrari. He's getting there. He'll be on the money very shortly. The car is faster thanks to the work and effort, the work ethic he's put in, and how he really develops with the engineers."

Ad

"That's why Carlos was my number one target. It's because he's absolutely brilliant at developing teams, and he's already bringing that to the table. He doesn't have any politics in him whatsoever. He just wants the team to be quicker," he added.

Carlos Sainz has been surprisingly the slower of the two Williams drivers and has been comprehensively outpaced by his teammate, Alex Albon, in the first four races, as evidenced by his single point in the standings, with Albon having 18 points to his name.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Devang Chauhan Devang is a Formula 1 and NASCAR journalist at Sportskeeda with 3500+ articles and over 5 million reads under his belt. He holds a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and has a total experience of 3.5 years.



To keep up with the sport’s developments, Devang watches every single session and comes up with unique angles for the stories, from the readers’ perspective, using his expertise in the field. He strives to report accurate, ethical and relevant data by reading information from verified sources in the field, ones that are also trusted by industry experts.



Currently, his favorite drivers on the grid are Charles Leclerc and Daniel Ricciardo; he is particularly impressed by how the two drivers rarely lose their cool and approach everything with a smile on their faces. He classifies himself as a ‘Tifosi’ and is a Charles Leclerc fan.



Devang is a sports buff and when he is away from his keyboard, he watches other sports like cricket, tennis, badminton, and football, to name a few. Know More