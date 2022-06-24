Charles Leclerc and team will have 'plenty of time and opportunities to recover' from reliability setbacks of 2022 F1 season, claims former F1 driver

Former Ferrari driver Jean Alesi is confident that Ferrari and Charles Leclerc, in particular, will soon be back in the fight for the championship title after overcoming their costly reliability issues.

As reported by PlanetF1, the Frenchman said:

“If he had managed to return to the track after the pit stop with a margin over that ‘little train’ of slower cars, he might have been able to get on the podium. I say ‘perhaps’ because the Mercedes were travelling strongly at the end of the race.”

He continued:

“From the trip to Montreal, we needed to come back with a higher morale, I think this has happened: positivity and conviction are important to keep pushing with the awareness of being part of a compact and determined group.”

Alesi also praised Charles Leclerc for his optimism and faith in the team. He said:

“Leclerc is right when he shows beautiful optimism. Such a tight championship puts a strain on gearboxes, engines, hydraulics, everything. Technical troubles have come and will come for every team. We are not even halfway through the championship. There will be plenty of time and opportunities to recover, starting with the next round at Silverstone, a track that exalts champions.”

With thirteen races still to go this season, it is difficult to predict where each team will stand ahead of the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix at the end of the year.

Charles Leclerc remains optimistic regarding his title prospects in 2022

Despite a couple of disappointing weekends for Charles Leclerc, with frustrating strategic mistakes, reliability issues, and penalties over the last three races, he remains confident. He believes that his gap to championship leader Max Verstappen will not be impossible to cover.

Admitting that he is essentially two wins away from taking back the lead, the Ferrari driver said:

“We start again at Silverstone, where we will return to aim for victory. The championship is still long, the gap is 49 points: two wins and it’s done. Seriously, we have to concentrate on ourselves. If we push to the maximum, we have the potential to return to the front.”

Ferrari boss Mattia Binotto also seemed confident that Ferrari is still very much in contention for the championship title this season. He said:

“Certainly the fight is not over. There are a lot of races left. We are focused on the next one, not only UK, I think from now to the summer break. In Silverstone, I believe Red Bull will bring a big package there, let’s see what the situation will be there.”

Ferrari currently has a 76-point deficit against Red Bull in the Constructor Standings. It will be interesting to see how the team fares at the British GP next weekend.

