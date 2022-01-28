Christian Horner reveals why Max Verstappen has such a huge fan following

Max Verstappen came home to take his maiden world championship title at the end of the season finale in Abu Dhabi and the "Orange Army" could not be any happier.

Voted as the most popular driver in a Global F1 Fan Survey commissioned by Motorsport Network in conjunction with Formula 1 and Nielsen Sports, the Dutchman has a massive fan following. Red Bull team boss Christian Horner has revealed that it is Max Verstappen's unmatched drive to optimize every opportunity that sets him apart in the eyes of fans.

As reported by F1i, Horner described what he believes is the reason for the popularity of the 24-year-old, saying:

“I think it’s his hunger, it’s his determination, it’s his natural ability. But the fact that he never gives up... He’s a fighter, he will never let go of any opportunity, and that’s what marks him out as an exciting driver – a great driver.”

He added:

“You know if you’ve got Max behind you, he’s going to have a go. I think that’s why he’s got such a big following in F1, [one] that we see continuing to grow.”

The level of competitiveness is only set to rise amongst the young and hungry generation of F1 with the likes of George Russell racing in a Mercedes. Meanwhile, the Red Bull driver will be going into the 2022 season determined to defend his title.

Red Bull boss believes the young generation will put up a good fight against Max Verstappen

Fourteen out of the twenty drivers lined up for the 2022 F1 season are under the age of thirty. Several young drivers have proven themselves to be of championship material, if given competitive cars. Christian Horner believes this could be extremely exciting for the sport, given the level of competitive racing fans can expect in the coming years.

Horner pointed out several drivers who are likely to be the future of the sport, saying:

“Well, I think Formula 1 is in great shape at the moment because there’s so many exciting young drivers. Max of course is only 24, but he’s got a whole generation around him, like Charles Leclerc, George Russell in the Mercedes this year, you have Lando Norris that looks exciting, Carlos Sainz…”

Also Read Article Continues below

Horner pointed out that while he does believe Max Verstappen will lead the pack, it is undoubtedly an exciting time to be an F1 fan.

Edited by Anurag C