"Crybaby Lando Norris is now replaced with pouting Piastri": Fans react to the Australian driver's fury over the race changing penalty

F1 fans online have hit out at Oscar Piastri, criticizing him for asking McLaren to swap positions with Lando Norris at the British Grand Prix. The Aussie driver told his team that the 10-second time penalty he received for a safety car infringement was unfair and that he deserved to still lead the race.

Lando Norris inherited the lead of the British GP when Oscar Piastri pitted to serve his 10-second time penalty. Norris pitted the lap after and easily came out in front of his teammate. The penalty essentially cost Piastri the race win.

The 24-year-old was not too happy about this and took a chance at asking the McLaren pit wall to swap positions again.

"I don't think the penalty before was very fair. I think we should swap back and race," Piastri said on the team radio.

But McLaren did not deploy any team orders, and Norris went on to win the race.

Many fans online criticised Piastri for asking Norris to give up a race win.

"Crybaby Lando is now replaced with... Pouting Piastri" said one fan.

"Oscar piastri asking for the swap be like: "

"asking your teammate to swap back with you because of a penalty you got because of a idiotic move you did is peak shameless behaviour yeah f*** you oscar piastri"

Here are some additional reactions:

"Why is Piastri such a baby? He even wanted to swap with Lando because he thought the team would should let him. I was team Mclaren, but Oscar can do one now."

"Oscar Piastri asking for a position swap? Don’t ever speak about Lando Norris ever again."

"Can Oscar also swap places with Max as brake testing in the rain is also unfair."

After the British GP, Piastri still leads the drivers' championship, but his lead has been cut down to just 8 points. Norris has won three out of the last five races, making a strong comeback in the championship.

McLaren defends Oscar Piastri's request to swap positions with Lando Norris at the British GP

Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris after the British Grand Prix - Source: Getty

McLaren team principal Andrea Stella has defended Oscar Piastri for asking to swap places with Lando Norris at the British GP. Stella mentioned that both their drivers are encouraged to not keep anything in the back of their minds while driving.

Speaking about the Aussie driver's request after the British GP, Stella clarified that McLaren drivers are advised to share any suggestions they may have during a race.

"As part of the way we go racing together, we always tell our drivers, don't keep things in the back of your mind while you drive. If you have a point, if you have a suggestion, if you want to let us know what you're thinking, just say it." said Stella. [via RacingNews365]

"And then we will evaluate [opinions from] other people, we will make a decision, we will come back to you.

"What Oscar did is exactly what we incentivised our drivers to do. He communicated, he expressed his opinion, which we evaluated." he added.

Oscar Piastri also admitted after the race that his request to swap places was a long shot. He added that he knew the team was unlikely to grant his request.

