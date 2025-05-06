"Damn and Lewis Hamilton embraced him after the race too": Fans react to Carlos Sainz's sharp criticism of the Ferrari driver

Carlos Sainz criticised Lewis Hamilton for defending aggresively which led to the contact during the Miami Grand Prix. Sainz argued that the Brit shouldn’t have moved too much but fans had strong reactions to his assessment.

Ad

Hamilton had an eventual race at Miami last weekend, largely due to his controversial and heated battle with his own team, Ferrari. He was frustarted with team orders and vocalised his anger through scarastic radio messages.

Moreover, with his medium tires wearing down, Hamilton had a wheel to wheel fight Carlos Sainz at the final corner of the last lap. The Williams driver made a move through the inside line on turn 17 but the Ferrari driver turned sharly to defend, leading to contact.

Ad

Trending

While the two escaped penalty from the FIA, Sainz wasn't impressed with Lewis Hamilton's defensive tactic.

"If I’m honest, that’s pretty typical of him [Hamilton]. I made a move in the last corner. But he only moved once he saw I was going for it. If you follow the rulebook, he shouldn’t have moved that much," he told media.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

However, fans were unimpressed with Carlos Sainz's blame game, as they shared their reactions on social media.

"Damn, and Hamilton embraced him after the race too," a fan said.

Expand Tweet

Ad

"What a wild move! He dove at Lewis, hoping to steal the corner. No way he was making that one!" another fan opined.

Expand Tweet

Ad

"Is he serious ?" said a user.

A fan also claimed that Sainz divebombed Lewis Hamilton, leaving no space for him.

"Sorry, Carlos, I like you, but you dive-bombed, and Hamilton was turning to the apex of the corner," a user commented.

"Carlos is lucky that he wasn’t wrecked; that move had zero chance of success," another fan said.

Ad

"Really? He's still sulking about losing his Ferrari drive," a fan claimed.

While Sainz finished the race at P9, Hamilton defended his P8 finish.

Carlos Sainz predicted Lewis Hamilton's struggle at Ferrari

Kimi Antonelli [L], Carlos Sainz [C], Lewis Hamilton [R] at F1 Grand Prix Of Australia - Source: Getty

Lewis Hamilton replaced Carlos Sainz at Ferrari this year, but his big switch hasn't yielded any significant results. With zero podiums in six Grand Prix races, he has scored only 41 points.

Ad

However, Sainz isn't surprised to see Hamilton having adjustment issues, as switching to a new team is a challenging task for any F1 driver, including him.

“No, I’m not surprised at all. I expected it for myself, and I expected it with him, because in this sport, there are no secrets. When you are up against two teammates like Alex and Charles, who know the team inside out and are already performing at the maximum, you can only do a little bit better or the same as them. You cannot suddenly arrive and be two or three tenths quicker because it’s not possible; they are already at the limit of the car," he told Crash.net.

Carlos Sainz had won four races with Ferrari before being replaced by Hamillton at the begining of the current season.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Akshita Patel Akshita is a passionate Formula 1 fan and motorsport enthusiast with 2 years of experience covering the high-speed world of F1. From news to technical analysis, she tried her hands on every aspect of the sport and has published over 1000 articles in the last 24 months. Seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton is her idol, and his extraordinary success inspires her every day.



Staying connected with F1-accredited journalists, official team pages, and trustworthy media outlets, Akshita ensures her reporting is always reliable and insightful. Twitter serves as her primary tool for real-time updates, while her daily engagement with social media hashtags and team handles allows her to capture the pulse of the motorsports world.



When not writing about F1, Akshita enjoys following other sports, such as Cricket, Football, and baseball. Manchester City, RCB, and Yankees are a few of her favourite clubs. Know More