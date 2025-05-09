Damon Hill drops 2-word reaction to British racer's latest achievement

Former F1 world champion and pundit Damon Hill gave a short reaction to British racer Jamie Chadwick becoming the first female driver to win an ELMS category. The latter has been one of the most successful female racers in recent history as she won the W Series three years running in 2019, 2021, and 2022.

Ad

Chadwick is currently a part of the Williams F1 team and serves as their Brand Ambassador and Academy Adviser, along with managing her racing career in the IndyNXT series and European Le Mans with IDEC Racing.

Chadwick became the first female driver to win consecutive races in the European Le Mans Series after her victory at the Circuit Paul Ricard. Running the No. 18 LMP2 car, she already won a class race in Spain last month.

Ad

Trending

As per Williams's official website, Chadwick reflected upon her second victory in the ELMS and said:

"It was a cool start – I was convinced starting on slicks was the right call, and I still think it was, but the rain just kept coming. We had a bit of a moment early on, which was frustrating, but the timing on the wets worked out and I was happy to hand the car over in the lead group. We stayed in the fight, and that’s what counts."

Ad

The 26-year-old 's exploits in the ELMS caught the attention of Damon Hill, who is popular on social media for giving his concise thoughts. On Instagram, he gave his two-word reaction to the Brit's achievement, saying:

"Real Deal."

Snapshot of Damon Hill's Story about Jamie Chadwick. Credits-Instagram/@96f1champ

After leaving Sky Sports at the end of the 2024 season, Damon Hill has continued working as an F1 pundit for BBC Radio in the 2025 season.

Ad

Damon Hill gives valuable advice to Lando Norris amidst his Max Verstappen battles

Former F1 world champion Damon Hill stated that McLaren driver Lando Norris should focus on being effective rather than being nice in his battles against Max Verstappen.

While appearing on the Chequered Flag podcast, the 64-year-old said:

“I get the sense with him that when you think back to Austria, was it last year? When he was fighting with Max. He kind of put himself in vulnerable positions, and he came off worse. He makes comments like ‘I still want to win, I still want to be a nice guy.’

Ad

"Well, it’s not about being nice, it’s about being effective. It’s about being clinical in how you deal with someone like Max. He’s not going to give it to you."

Lando Norris has had relative trouble getting past Max Verstappen in the races despite having the faster car, while his teammate, Oscar Piastri, has had success against the Dutch driver in the last two races.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Devang Chauhan Devang is a Formula 1 and NASCAR journalist at Sportskeeda with 3500+ articles and over 5 million reads under his belt. He holds a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and has a total experience of 3.5 years.



To keep up with the sport’s developments, Devang watches every single session and comes up with unique angles for the stories, from the readers’ perspective, using his expertise in the field. He strives to report accurate, ethical and relevant data by reading information from verified sources in the field, ones that are also trusted by industry experts.



Currently, his favorite drivers on the grid are Charles Leclerc and Daniel Ricciardo; he is particularly impressed by how the two drivers rarely lose their cool and approach everything with a smile on their faces. He classifies himself as a ‘Tifosi’ and is a Charles Leclerc fan.



Devang is a sports buff and when he is away from his keyboard, he watches other sports like cricket, tennis, badminton, and football, to name a few. Know More