Damon Hill drops 2-word reaction to Carlos Sainz Sr. reportedly considering running for the position of the FIA president

Former F1 world champion and pundit Damon Hill gave a concise reaction to reports of Carlos Sainz Sr. considering running for the position of FIA President this year. The former World Rally Champion has been an integral part of his son, Williams F1 driver, Carlos Sainz Jr.'s management team alongside the latter's cousin and manager, Carlos Onoros.

The 63-year-old has been a regular in the F1 paddock since his son debuted in 2015 and raced for some of the biggest teams on the grid like Ferrari, McLaren, and Renault. Along with supporting his son's racing in F1, the Spaniard has continued his own racing adventures and regularly competes in Rally events like the Dakar Rally.

However, as reported by Autosport, Carlos Sainz Sr. was considering running for the post of FIA President at the end of the year. The elections for the FIA Presidency will be held in Tashkent, Uzbekistan, on 12 December, with the incumbent, Mohammed Ben Sulayem, in the running for a second consecutive term.

On his Instagram story, Damon Hill gave his two-word reaction to the reports and gave his approval, saying:

"Si, Si."

Snapshot of Damon Hill's story about Carlos Sainz Sr...Credits-Getty

Ben Sulayem's reign as the FIA President has been riddled with controversy due to his authoritative rule of the governing body, and has led him to butting heads with F1 drivers and other FIA officials alike.

Carlos Sainz Sr. gives his view on running for FIA President

Former two-time Rally Champion Carlos Sainz Sr. stated that the possibility of running for FIA President had been in his mind for 'some time' and he was evaluating the seriousness of the thought.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with Autosport, the Spanish motorsport legend said:

“There are plenty of reasons, but I have been driving for more than 40 years, and this sport has given me everything. This possibility [of being president] has been in my mind for some time now, not very deeply, but now I think it could be the right time in my career for me to take the step. I’m confident I can do a good job and put together an excellent team to give back to the sport part of what it has given me.

"I have accumulated a lot of experience in this sport throughout the years and I’m certain I can bring new and interesting things, to strengthen and develop the sport and the automobile world. Obviously, I will have to step down regarding my role with Carlos and his career but this is not an issue at all," said Sainz Sr.

Carlos Sainz Sr. further mentioned that he would do the job his way, which was to adopt a straightforward and professional approach.

