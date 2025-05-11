Damon Hill reacts to reports of Jack Doohan facing serious threats during the F1 Miami GP

Former F1 world champion, Damon Hill, has come out in support of Jack Doohan amid reports of a security threat faced by the Aussie driver in Miami. Hill bluntly stated that this type of hostility from fans has no place in Formula 1.

Doohan's stint with Alpine came to an unfortunate end, following the 2025 Miami Grand Prix. From Imola GP onwards, Alpine will have Franco Colapinto replace Jack in the second seat.

However, the Miami GP was apparently a tense weekend for Doohan. Not only was his seat under threat but he also reportedly received all sorts of threats online from fans.

F1 insider Kym Illman claimed that the Aussie driver hired 'round-the-clock' personal security to look after the safety of himself, his dad, and his girlfriend.

"He was receiving all sorts of threats online. So much so that he had around-the-clock security in Miami and was planning on keeping that security for the Brazilian Grand Prix.... It was plain to see by those close to the Aussie that those threats weighed heavily on him," Illman said.

Meanwhile, former F1 champion Damon Hill reacted to this bombshell claim and backed Jack Doohan. Through his Instagram story, Hill said:

"This sucks, and we don't want any of this crap in F1."

Damon Hill's IG Story [Image Source: @96f1champ/Instagram]

Doohan was reportedly under pressure since the beginning of the season. He likely had a limited race contract at his helm, and as any other rookie, he struggled to adapt in the first six races, scoring zero points. While Alpine team principal Oliver Oakes appeared impressed with the Aussie's pace, he ended up resigning from his position a day before Doohan was shown the exit door.

Now, Colpainto is not secured either. His race contract will last from the Imola GP until the Austrian GP before Alpine reevaluates him for the British Grand Prix.

Jack Doohan gets support from fellow Australian driver

Jack Doohan [L] Oscar Piastri [R] [Image Source: Getty]

With Jack Doohan's future in F1 uncertain after his sudden exit from Alpine, his fellow countryman and McLaren driver, Oscar Piastri, has come out in his support. Piastri, who is also the championship leader after the first six races this year, has urged Doohan to keep his head high, as breaking into F1 is an achievement in itself.

Talking to the Wide World of Sports show, Piastri said:

“I think if it is the end of the road for Jack, he can be very proud of firstly making it to F1. It’s not an easy thing, especially coming from Australia—there are a lot of hard decisions along the way. If he has had his final race, I think, Hold your head up high; you’ve been an F1 driver, and no one can take that away from you."

Jack Doohan will continue with Alpine as their reserve driver, while Franco Colapinto will try to strenghthen his case in the next five race weekends.

