Damon Hill reacts to Williams' improving points haul in 2025

Williams Racing has scored 19 points in the first three races of the 2025 F1 season, marking a significant improvement from 2024, when they earned 17 points throughout the year. The team's upward trajectory left former F1 champion Damon Hill largely impressed.

The Grove-based squad grabbed headlines last season when they signed four-time race winner Carlos Sainz from Ferrari. To pull Sainz from a championship-contending team was a move that left many F1 fans shocked.

However, James Vowles and co. appeared confident and vowed to improve in the 2025 season. The team seemingly lived up to their word as they managed to accumulate 19 points in the first three races of the season in Australia, China, and Japan.

Interestingly, the 19 points are a sign of major improvement for the team. Last year, Williams earned 17 points throughout the year in a total of 24 races. With the tables turned this season, former F1 champion Damon Hill shared an appreciation post for forthe Grove based squad via his Instagram Story and wrote:

"At least something is improving!" Hill wrote in his Instagram story caption.

That being said, Alex Albon has been the bright star for Williams as he has scored points in every race. After a sensational P5 finish in Australia, he claimed P7 in China and P9 in Japan.

On the other hand, Carlos Sainz is taking his time to adjust to the new team. After an unfortunate DNF in Melbourne, he scored a single point in China and finished P14 in Japan. Regardless, the Grove-based squad has aced the midfield competition this year.

They are ranked P5 in the constructors championship with 19 points, whereas Ferrari is placed right above at P4 with 35 points. The gap is marginal given James Vowles can get both his drivers to perform and score points consistently.

Williams' Carlos Sainz reflects on disappointing run in Japan

Williams driver Carlos Sainz at F1 Grand Prix Of Japan - Source: Getty

Carlos Sainz went home without points at the 2025 Japanese GP as he finished P14. The Spaniard was hit with a grid place penalty after he impeded Lewis Hamilton in the qualifying session. As a result, he started the race from P15, and due to fewer opportunities for overtaking, he could only finish at P14.

Meanwhile, reflecting on his race, Sainz said:

“Unfortunately, as expected, it was a difficult race stuck in traffic after a costly Saturday, with some details to polish in Qualifying and then the penalty. On a positive note, I think the pace was there today. I was comfortable with the car, managed to do some good overtakes, and overall learnt a lot out there on the track. Once I start putting everything together, I know better results will come.”

Carlos Sainz, since joining Williams, has scored only a single point in China. While he adjusts to the new team's environment, his teammate Alex Albon is making the most of his opportunities to put the team on top.

