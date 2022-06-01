"I will continue to smile or at least try to smile" - Daniel Ricciardo feels he can 'handle' tough races 'a little bit better'

Daniel Ricciardo had another rough Sunday last weekend at the Monaco Grand Prix, where for the fifth time this season, he failed to make it to the points. The McLaren driver claimed that with all of his years of experience in the sport, he has learned how to handle such disappointing weekends better.

As reported by PlanetF1, Daniel Ricciardo reflected on his race on the streets of Monaco and said:

“We got to a point where we were slow on the extreme [wet tire], but to fit an inter for a few laps I thought I would have just lost more time, so tried to ride it out so I could just put a slick on. Ultimately this weekend just wasn’t a good weekend, just not really quick throughout and that was the race.”

He continued:

“Obviously we know Monaco is so track position dependent and yeah, just obviously a tough weekend to take. Unfortunately, I’m experienced with these, had a few of them the last 12 months, so I feel like I can handle them a little bit better. Therefore I will continue to smile or at least try to smile. But deep down, obviously disappointed. I’ll look at it now, debrief and whatever, but just probably take a few days off. I have a few friends here and trying to just enjoy some moments away from the track and then reset for Baku.”

Ricciardo finished the race in P13, while his teammate Lando Norris came sixth and secured an extra point for the fastest lap.

"You need to be at one with the car" - Daniel Ricciardo on what it takes to succeed in Monaco

It is no secret that the Monaco Grand Prix has one of the most unforgiving circuits on the calendar, which puts drivers to the test on both a physical and mental level. Daniel Ricciardo claimed that it was confidence and comfort with the car that was the key to achieving success in the Principality.

He said:

“It’s tough. No mistake, Monaco you need confidence, you need to be at one with the car. And for sure if you are not quite there, it can show on the stopwatch. So as much as I love this place, at the core that’s what you need. It could probably exaggerate it a little bit, but I’d say there is still some stuff to get on top of and obviously it’s been a while now, so I wish it still wasn’t the case. But I think the reality is there will be some tracks where it just clicks from the first practice and we are good.”

He further said:

“I think I’ll expect to still work at it and try to keep trying, won’t go down without a fight, but of course I don’t wish to be fighting for 13th, so try to get back into the points soon.”

Daniel Ricciardo currently stands eleventh in the Driver Standings with 11 points to his name.

