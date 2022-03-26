Daniel Ricciardo hopeful of 'light at the end of the tunnel' for McLaren after a disappointing finish in Bahrain GP

McLaren driver Daniel Ricciardo is still hopeful of significant improvements within the team ahead in the season. The Woking-based outfit had an unexpectedly poor start to the much anticipated 2022 F1 season.

In a press conference before the 2022 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, Ricciardo revealed where the team stands in terms of development and the prospects for a brighter rest of the season. The Australian said:

“Yeah, I mean there has to be. That’s what we’re working towards and we’ll keep working towards it until we get to see the light, if you will. You know I think it’s going to be a bit of a process now, it is not an overnight change, it is not a change that can happen in the space of a week. So maybe here, this circuit maybe plays more to our car and we do a little better but we have some kind of bigger changes to address to get us in a top-five position.”

McLaren @McLarenF1



New week, new opportunities. In the zone.New week, new opportunities. In the zone. 👊 New week, new opportunities. https://t.co/NX9n4yNw2E

In hopes of getting there sooner rather than later, he added, saying:

“We have to work harder now than ever before to get there so at some point, we’ll get there.”

Both cars finished outside the points in the season opener in Bahrain. The results did not help McLaren, which was aiming to return to third place in the constructors' championship after losing out to Ferrari last year.

Daniel Ricciardo reveals positives to take away from Bahrain Grand Prix

Despite a devastating Bahrain Grand Prix for McLaren, the Aussie has pointed out that the race gave him a great opportunity to learn more about the car and its strengths and weaknesses.

As reported by The Sports Rush, Daniel Ricciardo said:

“[It was good] to learn the car more, [give] feedback to the team, some interesting things to feel, and some places where I felt the car was good. But overall obviously we still have I think a few more weaknesses than strengths, so [we will] try and give that info to the team and assist them as much as possible now.”

The second round of the 2022 F1 season is set to get underway in Saudi Arabia this weekend at the Jeddah Corniche Circuit, giving the teams another chance to make up for a less than ideal start.

Edited by Anurag C