"The biggest change, probably ever" – Daniel Ricciardo on new F1 2022 cars

Daniel Ricciardo has shared his first thoughts about the F1’s new 2022 cars after driving the McLaren MCL36 for the first time during the Barcelona shakedown. The Australian said that the new regulations are probably the biggest change ever seen during his career in the sport.

Speaking about his initial impressions of the new car, in a video posted on McLaren’s social channels, the Honey Badger said:

“It’s the most anticipation I’ve had to drive a new car, I think in a long time. Obviously, every year it’s exciting, but this has been the biggest change. Probably ever, at least in my time in F1.”

He went on to add, saying:

“It feels alright, not really knowing what to expect. We’ve done simulator work, but the real thing is the real thing and it’s very different sometimes. So, I wouldn’t say I was pleased. For now. Most importantly, I think they’ve done a really good job building it. It’s reliable.”

While he was excited to drive the all-new car, Ricciardo feels that it’s still early days to gauge where the car might stack up against the rest of the grid. With the new cars, McLaren are hoping to finally return to the front of the grid after nearly a decade, and consistently challenge for wins and podiums.

Daniel Ricciardo and Lando Norris duo “best driver pair” on the grid, claims F1 pundit

British F1 journalist Peter Windsor has claimed that McLaren’s Daniel Ricciardo and Lando Norris form the “best driver pairing” on the current F1 grid. He feels that the strong driver line-up will give the team an advantage over the rest of the grid in the upcoming season when all new aero regulations come into force.

Speaking of McLaren’s prospects in a video posted on his YouTube channel, Windsor said:

“The best driver line-up in Formula 1 for sure is Lando Norris and Daniel Ricciardo. Daniel is at the point in his career where he can be what he is and can be quick when he needs to be and wants to be. Lando Norris is this very classy driver who I think will probably win two Grand Prix in 2022.”

Windsor predicts Ferrari will have tougher competition in 2022, if McLaren were to produce a good car. While the two former championship rivals battled for third-spot last year, the new regulations could very well help them return to their old winning ways.

