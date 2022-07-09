"It's probably the most jacked-up I've ever been"- Daniel Ricciardo recalls his favorite moments at the Red Bull ring ahead of 2022 F1 Austrian GP

Daniel Ricciardo has termed his late battle for a podium position with Mercedes’ Lewis Hamilton at the Red Bull Ring in 2017 as one of his favorite moments at the track. While reminiscing about his past experiences at Spielberg, Ricciardo felt that battle “is probably the most jacked-up” that he has ever been.

Furthermore, the McLaren driver also fondly talked about the off-track activities that he did with then-Red Bull teammate Max Verstappen around the track, terming them “really funny”. Speaking ahead of the 2022 F1 Austrian GP, the McLaren driver said:

“I really enjoyed the race here in 2017. It’s probably the most jacked-up I’ve ever been from getting a podium. So, it was nice to do that, obviously at the time with Red Bull and, you know, with all the family here. That was a good one.”

He added, saying:

“Off-track was probably, Max [Verstappen] and I did, like, the caravan stuff. So, towing the caravans.”

“We had the whole track to ourselves here and we had a lot of fun destroying these beautifully presented caravans that we were towing. So that was certainly a really funny off-track memory.”

Since leaving Red Bull at the end of 2018, Ricciardo hasn’t had great results around the Red Bull Ring, with his P7 finish at last year’s Austrian GP being his best finish on the track.

Daniel Ricciardo hoping to find answers to his lack of pace at a “pretty dark” 2022 F1 British GP in Austria

Daniel Ricciardo is hoping to find answers for his lack of pace at last weekend’s British GP in Austria. The "Honey Badger" said that he is working to diagnose why he was such “a long way off the pace” around Silverstone. Speaking ahead of the 2022 F1 Austrian GP, he said:

“It was definitely a pretty dark race. It was very, very, very slow, a long, long way off the pace, and we’re still trying to get to the bottom of it, to be honest. We’re still trying to figure it out.”

He added, saying:

“So, in a way I like having a back-to-back so we can, let’s say, try to strike back. But obviously it doesn’t give us a whole lot of time to diagnose what happened on the weekend.”

McLaren @McLarenF1



NOR P8

RIC P16



#AustrianGP That's the end of Q1. Lando makes it through, but unfortunately Daniel is out.NORP8RICP16 That's the end of Q1. Lando makes it through, but unfortunately Daniel is out.NOR 🇬🇧 P8RIC 🇦🇺 P16#AustrianGP 🇦🇹 https://t.co/WIvBbtPcUm

Daniel Ricciardo had a pretty miserable race around Silverstone and could only salvage P14, despite six drivers retiring from the session.

Meanwhile, his Austrian GP weekend hasn’t gone well either. After a limited running during FP1, Ricciardo was unable to get himself out of the bottom five in Q1 and was promptly knocked out.

