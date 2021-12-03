"Little bit of sadness" - Daniel Ricciardo reveals how he feels when he switches teams

Over his decade-long career as an F1 driver, Daniel Ricciardo has been part of five different constructor teams. The eight-time Grand Prix winner is in his first year with McLaren as a team-mate to rising F1 sensation Lando Norris.

Here's how Ricciardo expressed his feelings about switching teams multiple times:

"A little bit of sadness because you're closing one chapter I guess. But I don't know I think me as a person, I'm pretty bubbly and excited and I always find a way to enjoy whichever environment I'm in."

He made his debut in 2011 with HRT before making his way to Scuderia Torro Rosso in 2012 as part of the Red Bull Junior team. Exceptional drives from the Aussie made him the most obvious choice two years later to replace Mark Webber at Red Bull, where he would spend 5 years, partnering Sebastian Vettel, Daniil Kvyat and lastly, the current WDC leader Mex Verstappen.

In 2019 Ricciardo shocked the world by announcing his departure from the Austrian team to join Renault F1 (now known as Alpine) to partner Nico Hulkenburg and then Esteban Ocon in 2020.

At the end of the season, Daniel Ricciardo announced that he would once again be switching teams and join McLaren in 2021 after the departure of Carlos Sainz from the team to Scuderia Ferrari.

"The second half of the year has definitely been better for me" - Daniel Ricciardo

McLaren's Australian driver Daniel Ricciardo has definitely not had the easiest time adjusting to his new car and team in 2021. With his team-mate Lando Norris essentially carrying the team single-handedly in the first half of the season, Ricciardo's improvement through the second half certainly cannot be left acknowledged.

Here's what Ricciardo had to say about his season so far:

"There are certainly some things I can still clean up. The second half of the year has definitely been better for me but it's still not perfect so I'm definitely still working on it."

Although Ricciardo bagged his maiden win for McLaren this season, it has certainly been a rather inconsistent year for the Australian driver.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul