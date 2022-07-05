Daniel Ricciardo says he was helpless in 'getting eaten up' at the 2022 F1 British GP

Daniel Ricciardo had a shockingly poor race this weekend at the 2022 British Grand Prix and was way off the pace. His teammate Lando Norris, on the other hand, was able to extract performance out of his McLaren and finish the race in sixth.

As reported by RacingNews365, the eight-time Grand Prix winner described the British GP as a "pretty poor race." He said:

“Once the race got restarted, I just struggled with grip. [I] simply didn’t feel like I was operating at the same level of grip as the others, and was getting eaten up and couldn’t really do anything about it, and then that seemed to be our pace for the race.”

He also revealed that issues with his DRS system could also have played a factor in his disappointing pace. He said:

“Something felt a bit off, and then I remember braking into Turn 6 and the car was all over the place. I thought I had a puncture, so when I went to look at the rear tyre, I saw the DRS was open, so we had a failure there. But then, obviously, we couldn’t use it, because of the fear that it would get stuck open again, so at the end, on the restart, I couldn’t really attack the cars. But simply, we weren’t fast, so hopefully we find something. It’s a quick turnaround for Austria, but hopefully we can find something.”

For the seventh time this season, Daniel Ricciardo took home zero points from the Grand Prix, once again putting the Aussie at risk of losing his seat at McLaren.

Daniel Ricciardo unable to understand what's lacking this year

After an underwhelming Sunday at Silverstone, Daniel Ricciardo hopes to learn about his struggles in the race so he can make progress ahead of the next race at the Red Bull Ring. The McLaren driver admitted that given his volatile performances this season, he is unsure of what to predict for next weekend.

Describing his expectations from the upcoming 2022 Austrian Grand Prix, Ricciardo said:

“Honestly, this year, I have no idea. It’s been so up and down. I can’t predict anything this year. Obviously, today was not a good race and we certainly struggled. I hope to find reasons for that. If so, then I think we’ll go into Austria a bit more confident.”

McLaren @McLarenF1 We go again next week in Austria, DR. We go again next week in Austria, DR. 👊 https://t.co/o3fopzRgdA

“If not, then hopefully, we’ll just put it on track there and find that we have more grip than we did today.”

Daniel Ricciardo currently stands P14 in the Driver Standings, with a total of fifteen points to his name.

