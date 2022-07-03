F1 2022: What do the Driver Standings look like after the British GP?

Carlos Sainz finally secured his much-awaited maiden race win this weekend at the 2022 F1 British Grand Prix after starting from pole position for the first time in his career. With this, the Spaniard has put himself back into the top four in the drivers' standings, with a total of 127 points to his name. He now has a mere 11-point deficit to his teammate Charles Leclerc, who remains third.

Lewis Hamilton, for the first time in a long time, led several laps of his home race this Sunday. He put up a real challenge against the likes of Red Bull and Ferrari and managed to beat Charles Leclerc to secure his third podium finish of the season behind Sergio Perez. Although the seven-time world champion remains sixth in the standings, he is quickly catching up to his teammate George Russell.

Max Verstappen had a strong start to the race and seemed in a position to take yet another win this Sunday, only to devastatingly lose the lead in the first half of the race after his Red Bull suffered floor damage from going over debris in earlier laps. He only managed to come seventh, yet remains in the lead of the championship standings, ahead of his teammate Sergio Perez.

In what was undeniably one of the most exciting races of the season so far, six cars were forced to retire, including the Mercedes of George Russell, who would have been gutted to disappoint his home crowd this weekend. Alfa Romeo's Zhou Guanyu had a particularly nasty crash, although it was later confirmed that the young driver was doing alright after his medical examination.

Amidst all the drama, Mick Schumacher managed to score his first F1 championship points at Silverstone with an eighth-place finish ahead of Sebastian Vettel. Nicholas Latifi, who had his career-best starting position of tenth, only managed to secure a twelfth-place result in the end, leaving him as the only driver yet to score a point this season.

Here are the 2022 F1 Driver Standings after the British Grand Prix

Pos Driver Nationality Car PTS 1 Max Verstappen NED Red Bull Racing RBPT 181 2 Sergio Perez MEX Red Bull Racing RBPT 147 3 Charles Leclerc MON Ferrari 138 4 Carlos Sainz ESP Ferrari 127 5 George Russell GBR Mercedes 111 6 Lewis Hamilton GBR Mercedes 93 7 Lando Norris GBR McLaren Mercedes 58 8 Valtteri Bottas FIN Alfa Romeo Ferrari 46 9 Esteban Ocon FRA Alpine Renault 39 10 Fernando Alonso ESP Alpine Renault 28 11 Pierre Gasly FRA AlphaTauri RBPT 16 12 Kevin Magnussen DEN Haas Ferrari 16 13 Sebastian Vettel GER Aston Martin Aramco Mercedes 15 14 Daniel Ricciardo AUS McLaren Mercedes 15 15 Yuki Tsunoda JPN AlphaTauri RBPT 11 16 Zhou Guanyu CHN Alfa Romeo Ferrari 5 17 Mick Schumacher GER Haas Ferrari 4 18 Alexander Albon THA Williams Mercedes 3 19 Lance Stroll CAN Aston Martin Aramco Mercedes 3 20 Nicholas Latifi CAN Williams Mercedes 0 21 Nico Hulkenberg GER Aston Martin Aramco Mercedes 0

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far