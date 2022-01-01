Daniel Ricciardo rumored to be dating daughter of former F1 driver

Daniel Ricciardo is rumored to be dating Heidi Berger, the daughter of former McLaren driver Gerhard Berger. Berger used to race alongside F1 legend Ayrton and helped the team win the constructors' trophies in 1991 and 1992.

Rumors of Ricciardo dating Heidi surfaced after the duo was spotted celebrating his birthday. It is, however, still unclear whether they are in a relationship.

Reports claim they were spotted together in New York, shopping and eating meals, before checking into a hotel together.

Luisangela @Luisangelaaaa So.. Heidi Berger y Daniel ricciardo si están juntos o no? Se verían tiernos🤷🏽‍♀️ JAKSJA So.. Heidi Berger y Daniel ricciardo si están juntos o no? Se verían tiernos🤷🏽‍♀️ JAKSJA https://t.co/MlHW7VH3tw

Ricciardo has been fairly discrete about his dating life, rarely letting the public eye peek into his private affairs. The McLaren driver was previously in a relationship with long-time girlfriend Jemma Boskovic, who went to the same high school as the Australian. As per reports, the couple lived in Monaco until their split in 2016.

Heidi is an actor by profession, having starred in Tv shows such as A Única Mulher and Onde Está Elisa?

Daniel Ricciardo spotted training in quarantine ahead of 2022 season

Daniel Ricciardo wasted no time after the end of the 2021 F1 season and was filmed training for the upcoming season whilst under quarantine. The driver was filmed juggling three oranges whilst riding a stationary bike, by his trainer and performance coach Michael Italiano.

Ricciardo had an underwhelming debut season with McLaren, despite winning at Monza. The driver had nine finishes outside the points and found it hard to adjust his driving style to suit that of the orange F1 car he was given.

In April 2021, the Australian said he hoped McLaren could fight for the title in 2022. A string of bad performances in 2021 by the 32-year-old, however, might have severely hampered their chances. He said:

“I do really feel like the team has already laid our very nice foundation and if I can build on what I see what they have got and personally achieve my goals here, I think we can fight for a world title hopefully next year.”

Daniel Ricciardo and Lando Norris will return for McLaren for the 2022 season, hoping the new cars suit the Australian's style of driving.

