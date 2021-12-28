Watch: Daniel Ricciardo's quarantine training for F1 2022 season

Daniel Ricciardo has already begun preparing for the 2022 F1 season. The Australian was seen training during quarantine months before the new season begins.

It seems as if Ricciardo is goofy both on and off-track as his preferred method of training seems to be juggling three oranges whilst riding a stationary bike in a hotel room. The McLaren driver was seen in a social media post by his performance coach Michael Italiano.

Watch the entertaining clip below:

Michael Italiano, who is Daniel Ricciardo's performance coach and trainer, comes from Perth. The duo has known each other since they were 12-years old but started working together professionally only at the end of 2017. Italiano replaced Ricciardo's long-time personal coach Stuart Smith, who had been with the Australian driver since his early days in F1.

Speaking about transitioning to Ricciardo's coach, Italiano said:

“It’s weird to change from training 30-40 clients to use all of your energy on one person; it’s weird but also exciting. I followed Formula 1 because of Daniel, but being involved in the sport is intriguing and fun.”

Watch as Daniel Ricciardo and Michael Italiano do a goofy dance in between training sessions:

Daniel Ricciardo had a tough debut season with McLaren

Daniel Ricciardo had an underwhelming first year with McLaren. The driver finished eighth in the drivers' standings at the end of the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, with nine finishes outside the points. It was not all lost for the former Red Bull driver, however, as he won the Italian Grand Prix at Monza by a comfortable margin, securing a 1-2 for his team with Lando Norris.

McLaren @McLarenF1 Hug it out, boys. 🥲



@DanielRicciardo is out of the car for the final time in 2021. 🧡 Hug it out, boys. 🥲@DanielRicciardo is out of the car for the final time in 2021. 🧡 https://t.co/rHC1UWUAKA

The Australian commented on his McLaren F1 car, claiming it took him a long time to tweak his style of driving to suit the car's setup. He spoke about his Monza win, saying:

“After the fact of Monza, it does a lot of things. Things like belief and self-doubt and all that is definitely questioned in the first half of the year at times, and yeah, to just fight some of those feelings. But then to make Monza happen the way it did is reassuring as I kinda proved to myself that everything I still believed in was possible.”

Daniel Ricciardo and Lando Norris will return for McLaren for the 2022 season, hoping the new cars suit the Australian's style of driving.

