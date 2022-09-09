"Not an F1 caliber driver anymore; Will unknowingly retire himself"- Fans react to Daniel Ricciardo's rumored sabbatical from F1 after 2022 season

Daniel Ricciardo's future has been uncertain for quite a while now since McLaren confirmed that Oscar Piastri will be taking Ricciardo's seat for 2023. The Australian only has a few realistic options left for 2023 which include Haas and Williams. Pierre Gasly is now expected to join Alpine, hence ruling out that option for Ricciardo. Haas and Williams are also uncertain options because it depends on the status of Mick Schumacher and Nicholas Latifi's seats.

With no guarantee of Daniel Ricciardo having a seat in 2023, the Australian driver was spotted telling Sergio Perez that he might take a year off and come back in 2024. Fans think it's unlikely that he will get a seat if that happens.

Here's how they reacted on Twitter:

"He's not an F1 caliber driver anymore."

"Take a break and won’t come back. Too many young talent coming up to take sabbatical."

"Does Danny know there are other categories in Motorsport?"

"If he doesn’t get into Williams, Haas, AT, or AR, he won’t be back on the F1 grid again."

"Having that many options is actually pretty abnormal. If he doesn’t go with any of those teams, he’s being picky and will unknowingly retire himself."

"If he takes the sabbatical he will not come back"

Many are certain that it will not be possible for Daniel Ricciardo to return to Formula 1 if this year's break does take place.

Daniel Ricciardo not "too proud" to be a reserve driver

Ricciardo is in two minds about which role to pick for next season. On the one hand, he doesn't mind taking a year off and coming back in 2024 as he has been struggling with his performances at McLaren for the past few months. A break might do wonders for Daniel.

"I'm pretty open-minded with any scenario.”

"I think there's pros and cons with all of it. There's pros with having some time off as well, currently the 18 months I've had has been more challenging than not so maybe some time away would be good."

On the other hand, he would love to stay active in F1 as well. He will hope to get a seat, otherwise he doesn't mind being a reserve driver as long as he gets to stay in the loop. Staying active in the sport might be good for him.

"But then also staying active is good. That's why I kind of want to hear everything. Even if it's a reserve, I don't want to be too proud to say I'm too good for that."

"I just want to hear everything and see what makes sense. It could be something that sets me up better for the future and next year may be one of those years where I need a bit of patience."

Daniel Ricciardo will want to explore all possible options and take his time before finalizing his role for the 2023 season.

