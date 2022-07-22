"I still have things to accomplish in this sport" - Daniel Ricciardo shuts down rumors of him leaving F1

Daniel Ricciardo felt it was important to give a statement on social media to shut down rumors of him quitting McLaren and the sport. The Australian believes he has yet a lot to accomplish with his team and within the sport.

When asked about the need to upload a statement on social media during an on-site media session where Sportskeeda was present, the McLaren driver said:

“It’s very simple, there will always be rumors, noises, and even whether I will leave the sport. It’s not what I want, I still have things to accomplish in this sport, with the McLaren team, and I want to do it. I don’t shy away from challenges, we have encountered many in the last 18 months. But simply, I would like to swear if I could, but all of this means a lot to me.”

Daniel Ricciardo believes it has been a challenging stint with the Woking-based team in the last 18 months. However, he feels he has more to accomplish as an F1 driver and is not writing off his future in the sport. After rumors about his departure, the Australian felt the need to put out a media statement on his social media handles to address the issue. The 32-year-old feels he has learned to cope with challenging situations and channel his frustrations from a difficult season with McLaren.

Upon being asked if it was frustrating to hear rumors about his career, the McLaren driver said:

“Yes, I learned to channel my frustration, it’s like energy. It’s a lot of times to get angry, it shows you care. But you have to control that and make good use of it, and that’s something I’ve done better this year. Difficult days show me how much it means to me, how much I want more. It motivates me, I hate those days, but I love them at the same time because they bring things out of me. Resilience builds character, and it reminds me of what I have. If I look back, every time I had a chance to win, I won. I still have a lot in me, and I want to show the best of my abilities.”

Daniel Ricciardo enjoys the Sprint format on F1 race weekends

The Australian revealed that he is a fan of the Sprint format as it presents drivers with the opportunity to overtake. Daniel Ricciardo also feels there are plenty of opportunities for teams like McLaren to score valuable points during such a weekend.

Expressing his opinion on the Sprint weekend, Daniel Ricciardo said:

“I like Sprint. For us, who have evolutions this weekend, it’s a good thing to have more driving time to evaluate them, and I hope it helps us. But I like the Sprint format because the lights go out twice, I like the first corner, I like the intensity of the wheel-to-wheel racing, I’m a fan of the Sprint.”

Alpine F1 team’s reserve driver Oscar Piastri is set to replace Daniel Ricciardo for the 2023 season, according to some of the rumors that are making the rounds in the paddock. Ricciardo is currently contracted to McLaren until the end of 2023 and recently mentioned that he is targeting a podium in the next few races.

