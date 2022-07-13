"I am working my ass off with the team"- Daniel Ricciardo 'committed to McLaren until the end of next year' amidst exit rumors after the 2022 F1 season

Daniel Ricciardo seems to be rattled by all the media chatter around him losing his spot at McLaren by the end of the 2022 season. It appears at though the rumor mill that has associated multiple names to Daniel Ricciardo's seat for next year has finally reached the Australian. The McLaren driver clarified on social media that he is staying with McLaren until the end of next year.

He also mentioned that he was working really hard to solve the issues he is facing with the car this season and is hoping to get on top of things. In a note he shared on social media, Daniel Ricciardo said:

"There have been a lot of rumours around my future in Formula 1, but i want you to hear it from me. I am committed to McLaren until the end of next year and am not walking away from the sport. Appreciate it hasn't always been easy, but who wants easy! I'm working my ass off with the team to make improvements and get the car right and back to the front where it belongs. I still want this more than ever. See you in Le Castellet. Daniel"

It appears that the constant speculation around his future, along with the consistent lack of performance, is starting to get to the Australian.

Speculation rife about Daniel Ricciardo's future with McLaren

Will Buxton @wbuxtonofficial McLaren @McLarenF1



McLaren Racing welcomes



McLaren Racing welcomes #INDYCAR champion @AlexPalou to its driver roster from 2023, as the team continues to build talent across all of its racing series. Our full driver line-up across all racing series will be confirmed in due course. The McLaren driver situation is crazy fascinating. Putting to one side the enormous caveat that is the CGR mess… Nowhere in the release (put out by the F1 team and retweeted by Arrow McLaren) does it say that the reigning Indycar champion will be racing in Indycar in 2023.

The rumor mill gained momentum on the eve of the Monaco GP when Zak Brown admitted in an interview that Ricciardo had not been performing to the level that was expected of him. Since then, there have been suggestions of Colton Herta, Pato O'Ward, and Pierre Gasly as possible names slated to replace Daniel Ricciardo.

After another off-color weekend at the 2022 F1 Austrian GP, where he was beaten by his teammate yet again, the rumor mill has gone into overdrive once again, with names like Oscar Piastri, Alex Albon, and Sebastian Vettel joining the conversation for potential Daniel Ricciardo replacements at McLaren.

Arguably, the latest announcement from McLaren has made things even more interesting. McLaren recently signed Alex Palou, the 2021 IndyCar champion. Interestingly, the team has yet to announce whether he will drive for McLaren in IndyCar, or if there is a possibility that he will get a seat in F1.

It's not easy to deal with these rumors for the Australian, and the note on social media seems to be a retaliation in that sense.

