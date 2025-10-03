"Didn't think that would be appropriate for TV": Oscar Piastri blurts another hilarious team radio during F1 Singapore GP FP2

Oscar Piastri shared a hilarious message over the radio during the FP2 session at the Singapore GP. Bringing back the memories of Sebastian Vettel's 2018 Brazilian GP weekend radio message.

The Aussie driver comes off a dismal race weekend in Baku. He crashed out at the opening lap of the race there and conceded ground in the championship standings.

So, arriving at the Singapore GP, Piastri is aiming to get back on the front foot. He finished the FP1 session in fifth and was the pace setter in FP2.

But, during the second practice session, his benchmark laptime was not the only highlight of his day in Marina Bay. Midway through the session, he had a hysterical radio exchange with his race engineer, Tom Stallard, as he said:

"I was gonna say the knob is quite stiff, but didn't think that would be appropriate for TV."

Subsequently, Stallard said:

"I'm sure they won't have picked that up."

However, the TV director eventually picked it up and broadcast it all over the globe.

Oscar Piastri is very keen on getting back in the McLaren after a torrid Azerbaijan GP weekend

Oscar Piastri entering the pitbox in the McLaren MCL39 at the second free practice session during the 2025 F1 Grand Prix of Singapore - Source: Getty

Oscar Piastri became the championship leader in the initial phase of the 2025 season. Since then, he has had varied results, going from winning races to DNFing out of a race weekend.

Moreover, Piastri faced a retirement in Azerbaijan at the last race weekend. He had a sub-optimal qualifying result as he crashed out of Q3 earlier in the weekend and then jump-started the race before going into the wall less than half a lap later.

So, he is keen on getting his championship campaign back on track, saying ahead of the weekend (via McLaren):

"I’m very keen to get back in the cockpit. On paper, and with the temperatures involved in Singapore, our car has been proven to be comfortable in the past, and with that in mind, I’m looking forward to a really positive weekend. Singapore is the closest race to Australia in terms of distance, so we always see a great Australian contingent there cheering on their drivers at one of the best night races of the season. It’s great having that additional support."

On the other hand, Oscar Piastri would now have to worry about another championship contender this weekend, who is Max Verstappen. The Dutchman won the previous two races and has reduced his championship deficit from over 100 points to 69 points, arriving at Marina Bay.

Thus, Piastri would have to get back on track as both of his nearest championship rivals are gaining ground on him in the drivers' table over the last few weeks.

