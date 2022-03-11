"Do I still have it?" - Lewis Hamilton says he questions himself before every season

Lewis Hamilton may have seven world championship titles to his name. Regardless, the Briton revealed that before every season he questions himself and his ability to compete at the top level consistently.

The latest season of the Netflix docu-series Drive to Survive sees the Briton reveal the questions that crossed his mind at the start of the year. He claims to have asked himself:

“Every season’s different. Do I still have it? Am I still fit enough? Am I still driven? Can I still keep up with all the new kids that are coming?”

Given the devastating manner in which Hamilton lost the world championship title to Max Verstappen, rumors surrounding the 36-year-old's retirement took over the paddock. After months of silence on social media, the Briton finally revealed that he is back and that he will certainly be competing with Mercedes this season.

While Verstappen is determined to defend his title, Hamilton is undoubtedly pumped to claim the title he believes he deserves this year.

George Russell describes Lewis Hamilton's "main priority"

After three years at Williams, George Russell joined Mercedes to partner Lewis Hamilton this season. The young Briton recently revealed that Hamilton's main priority is to "be the best version of himself."

As reported by The Express, Russell commented on Hamilton's mindset going into pre-season testing in Bahrain. He said:

“Lewis is a fighter, he’s a racer. His absolute main priority is to be the best version of himself when he hits the track in Bahrain for race one.”

He added, saying:

“He’s more experienced than I am. He knows what it takes to be a world champion and he knows what preparation he needs over the course of a pre-season to prepare himself best for that first race.”

Mercedes will be looking to extend their championship-winning streak this year and will certainly be targeting to keep their edge over Red Bull and Max Verstappen.

