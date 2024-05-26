"Do you want me to adopt you as well? Don't be jealous Carlos": Hilarious banter between Charles Leclerc, Carlos Sainz, and Oscar Piastri

Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc offered to adopt his teammate Carlos Sainz as well after doing the same with McLaren driver Oscar Piastri ahead of the Monaco Grand Prix. The hilarious banter started when the 23-year-old from Australia inquired about Monagasque roots ahead of the weekend to get some local support.

With Leclerc being the only true Monagasque native on the grid, the Ferrari driver offered to adopt him, which caused a banter between the duo. It was taken to another level when F1 graphics added the Leclerc last name to Piastri at the end of the FP1 session on Friday.

In the post-qualifying press conference, Charles Leclerc talked about the banter and referred to Oscar Piastri as his brother after they finished P1 and P2 in the qualifying respectively. He said:

"I mean we are family. So starting on the front row both of us will have a meeting with my mum tonight and I'm sure she will calm us down and hopefully, I can get through Turn 1 in the first position and Oscar in the second place. But yeah, let's see."

The 26-year-old roped in his Ferrari teammate Carlos Sainz as well after the Spaniard felt left out of the banter and added:

"Obviously, I think… [To Carlos] Do you want me to adopt you as well? Don't be jealous, Carlos."

Oscar Piastri, on the other hand, hilariously claimed that he would try to bribe Charles Leclerc's mother to improve his chances of a race win on Sunday, saying:

"I mean, it's a short run compared to everyone else. I don't know. I might try and bribe your mum to let me go through, but I don't know. It's a short run, obviously, and, you know, it is Monaco still, but the race isn't all won and lost at Turn 1."

Charles Leclerc reflects on potentially winning his first Monaco GP

Charles Leclerc stated that he hadn't thought a lot about the main race on Sunday and how he would go about it as he wanted to focus on the process rather than the result.

He told the media:

"I cannot afford to start thinking about how it will feel if this happens. I think I have more to gain in focusing on the process to get there and what can we do in what we control until tomorrow's race to put everything together and to give us the best chances in order to win the race tomorrow."

The Ferrari driver has not managed to win his home race in Monaco despite starting in the pole position twice previously in the 2021 and 2022 seasons. However, on both occasions, he lost out on victory due to circumstances out of his hands in the main race.