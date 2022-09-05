"The answer was no"- When Michael Schumacher's wife denied Eddie Jordan's entry to visit the recovering 7-time F1 champion

Eddie Jordan said his attempt to visit the recovering seven-time F1 champion, Michael Schumacher, was denied. Schumacher's wife didn't allow Jordan to enter, saying only direct family members were allowed to meet him. His efforts to visit went in vain but he was full of praise for Michael's son, Mick Schumacher, calling him absolutely extraordinary.

Eddie Jordan spoke to the press, saying:

“Corinna was at one stage a girlfriend of our driver Heinz-Harald Frentzen, who later left and went on to marry Schumacher."

“So, there was connection and I reached out and at one stage asked was it appropriate and did I think we should go and visit him?"

“The answer was no. No visitations for anyone at that moment except the actual direct family."

F1 legend Michael Schumacher's wife Corinna has been working hard to keep his condition private. Schumacher suffered a serious brain injury in 2013 while skiing in the French Alps, despite wearing a helmet. He was placed in a medically induced coma following the brain trauma from his accident. He stayed in Grenoble Hospital before being transferred to Laussane University Hospital in Switzerland in June 2014 for further rehabilitation.

He has not been seen in public ever since and, moreover, his condition is still kept a secret. It's obviously understandable why the family would want this level of privacy. Only a select few, including former Ferrari boss Jean Todt, have been allowed to meet him or visit him. The former driver's exact condition is still unknown but his close ones say he's in the best of hands and improving.

Eddie Jordan has reservations about Michael Schumacher being the best

Eddie Jordan and Michael Schumacher go way back, with Jordan having handed the motorsport legend his Formula 1 debut in 1991.

However, former F1 boss Jordan doesn't consider Michael Schumacher to be the greatest driver of all time.

"Is he the greatest driver of all time? I have some reservations about that. But that's just me. Everyone has their own opinion."

He further went on to add:

"There's no doubt that he certainly has the speed. But there were certain things that I never really liked about the way he went about his racing."

