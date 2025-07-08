"Enjoy, Enjoy!": Lando Norris' mother to the McLaren driver after he won the F1 British GP

The moment British Grand Prix winner Lando Norris jumped out of his car and walked up to his mother, Cisca, was captured on the live broadcast. His mom told him to enjoy the moment, as the mother-son duo shared an emotional moment.
Lando Norris explained that he fulfilled his biggest childhood dream by winning the British GP on Sunday. After he got out of his McLaren in Parc Ferme, the Briton walked up and hugged his mother, Cisca Wauman.
After this, Cisca held her son's head in her hands and could be heard saying:
"Love you so much. Enjoy, enjoy!"
Norris' mother is his biggest fan, having been spotted in the McLaren garage on countless occasions since the driver made his F1 debut all the way back in 2019. Cisca originally hails from Belgium, while Norris' dad, Adam, is from the UK.
The 2025 season is only halfway done but it has already been a roller coaster ride for Lando Norris. His teammate Oscar Piastri dominated the initial stages of the season, and many critics questioned whether Norris has it in him to beat the Aussie this year.
But the 25-year-old has made a comeback of sorts in recent weeks, having won 3 out of the last 5 races. He has also closed the gap to his championship-leading teammate to 8 points after Silverstone.
The 2025 title fight now seems to be just between the McLaren boys. Max Verstappen lost out on even more points at the British GP, even after his incredible qualifying performance.
The defending champion now sits third in the standings, 69 points behind Piastri, and 61 behind Norris. The Red Bull RB21 seems inferior to the McLaren on race day almost every single race weekend.
Lando Norris' whole family was in attendance at the British GP
Lando Norris's entire family was in attendance to see the driver claim his first-ever home race at the British GP. The McLaren man claimed that having them all there made the moment even more special than it already was.
Explaining how much the race win meant to him after the race, Norris remembered all his family members who came to Silverstone.
"A lot of people, from my friends and family, my brother, my sisters, my mum, my dad, my dad's parents, every person that I could have here is here," said Norris. [via The BBC]
"So, yeah, more special than ever, 100%. And a tough race to do it in as well." he added.
Norris also explained how he dreamed of celebrating a race win with his home fans at Silverstone, inspired by seeing Lewis Hamilton doing this in the past. He also channelled inner Daniel Ricciardo, doing a shoey on the fan stage after the race, just like his former McLaren teammate used to do after winning a race.