"Enjoy, Enjoy!": Lando Norris' mother to the McLaren driver after he won the F1 British GP

The moment British Grand Prix winner Lando Norris jumped out of his car and walked up to his mother, Cisca, was captured on the live broadcast. His mom told him to enjoy the moment, as the mother-son duo shared an emotional moment.

Ad

Lando Norris explained that he fulfilled his biggest childhood dream by winning the British GP on Sunday. After he got out of his McLaren in Parc Ferme, the Briton walked up and hugged his mother, Cisca Wauman.

After this, Cisca held her son's head in her hands and could be heard saying:

"Love you so much. Enjoy, enjoy!"

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Norris' mother is his biggest fan, having been spotted in the McLaren garage on countless occasions since the driver made his F1 debut all the way back in 2019. Cisca originally hails from Belgium, while Norris' dad, Adam, is from the UK.

The 2025 season is only halfway done but it has already been a roller coaster ride for Lando Norris. His teammate Oscar Piastri dominated the initial stages of the season, and many critics questioned whether Norris has it in him to beat the Aussie this year.

Ad

But the 25-year-old has made a comeback of sorts in recent weeks, having won 3 out of the last 5 races. He has also closed the gap to his championship-leading teammate to 8 points after Silverstone.

The 2025 title fight now seems to be just between the McLaren boys. Max Verstappen lost out on even more points at the British GP, even after his incredible qualifying performance.

The defending champion now sits third in the standings, 69 points behind Piastri, and 61 behind Norris. The Red Bull RB21 seems inferior to the McLaren on race day almost every single race weekend.

Ad

Lando Norris' whole family was in attendance at the British GP

Lando Norris does a shoey on the Silverstone fan stage to celebrate his win - Source: Getty

Lando Norris's entire family was in attendance to see the driver claim his first-ever home race at the British GP. The McLaren man claimed that having them all there made the moment even more special than it already was.

Ad

Explaining how much the race win meant to him after the race, Norris remembered all his family members who came to Silverstone.

"A lot of people, from my friends and family, my brother, my sisters, my mum, my dad, my dad's parents, every person that I could have here is here," said Norris. [via The BBC]

"So, yeah, more special than ever, 100%. And a tough race to do it in as well." he added.

Norris also explained how he dreamed of celebrating a race win with his home fans at Silverstone, inspired by seeing Lewis Hamilton doing this in the past. He also channelled inner Daniel Ricciardo, doing a shoey on the fan stage after the race, just like his former McLaren teammate used to do after winning a race.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Samyak Sharma Samyak Sharma is a Motorsports journalist at Sportskeeda, covering Formula One and IndyCar. A graduate in Mass Media and Journalism, he aims to transform his lifelong passion for playing and following sports into a thriving career in sports journalism. He believes that sports naturally deliver the most compelling stories, needing no script to captivate the world.



Samyak is dedicated to providing detailed and insightful coverage, keeping an eye on all developments on and off the track to ensure timely and accurate reporting. He closely follows Max Verstappen, inspired by the Dutchman's ability to balance precision and aggression on the track.



Samyak envisions the continued growth of motorsports globally and hopes to see Formula One return to the V8 engines while still continuing to be sustainable. As for IndyCar, he envisions greater international exposure to rival the global reach of F1.



Outside the world of motorsports, Samyak immerses himself in his love for football and cricket, passionately cheering for his favorite team, Manchester United. He also enjoys catching the occasional tennis match, broadening his appreciation for sports. Know More