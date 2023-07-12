Esteban Ocon confirms 'bigger stuff' incoming for Alpine F1 after McLaren’s recent resurgence

Esteban Ocon recently revealed that Alpine will also be bringing new upgrades to equal McLaren's massive jump in the pecking order.

The French team had a horrendous race at Silverstone a few days ago, where both Pierre Gasly and Ocon had to retire due to different issues. Meanwhile, one of their rivals in McLaren did exceptionally well and placed their car on the podium as well.

Speaking to the media, including FormulaNerds, Esteban Ocon summarized Alpine's season. He explained how quickly the competition can change and mentioned McLaren's performance boost as one example. Ocon said:

“Yeah, I mean, I think we were, you know, in a much better shape at the start of the season. And two races ago, I think, compared to McLaren. But it shows you how things can swing, you know, quite quickly.”

Thank you all for your support this weekend. Onwards and upwards.

Esteban Ocon also spoke about new upgrades that Alpine is working on before the summer break and how they will help the team bounce back. Though the new parts might not drastically improve their performance, the French driver is eager to get them on his car. He concluded:

“And we also have, you know, some bigger stuff coming to our cars later on before the break. So that’s what we are going to try and get quickly, and hopefully, it’s going to help us. The front has helped, you know, they definitely went in the right direction."

"But we need more definitely coming. I mean, it’s supposed to be a step in general. It’s supposed to work with what is coming later on. So, yeah, I’m looking forward to seeing what will be brought to the car.”

Esteban Ocon invited to the upcoming 'Deadpool' film set by Ryan Reynolds

From his helmet designs and off-track talks, it is clear that Esteban Ocon is a massive Marvel and superhero fan in general. Since Hollywood star Ryan Reynolds recently became Alpine's stakeholder and investor, he is now even more connected with Ocon.

Speaking to the on-site media at the British GP, the Alpine driver revealed that he had a chat with Ryan Reynolds via text, who invited him to the set of the upcoming Deadpool movie in London. He said:

“It is fantastic. I was extremely lucky to be able to chat with Ryan, so we exchanged a couple of WhatsApp [messages] together. He said I was invited onto set in London for the Deadpool movie, so I am definitely going to be going. He also said he was very much looking forward to learning from our world."

Ryan Reynolds is part of an investor group that recently acquired a 24% stake in the Alpine F1 team.

