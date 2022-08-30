"He's a very, very good friend"- Esteban Ocon wants this F1 driver to replace Fernando Alonso at Alpine in 2023 season

Alpine driver Esteban Ocon wants Mick Schumacher to replace Fernando Alonso in the French team in 2023. The Frenchman will take on the role of leader at the French outfit next year, with the team yet to announce their driver lineup for the 2023 season.

Sebastian Vettel's retirement announcement at the 2022 F1 Hungarian GP prompted Fernando Alonso to replace the German at Aston Martin in 2023. While it was assumed that F2 champion Oscar Piastri would take Alonso's place starting in 2023, the young Australian driver denied his services to the team for next year and is likely to go to McLaren.

As a result, there is now a vacancy at Alpine F1 for the 2023 season. Rumors are that Daniel Ricciardo will return to the French outfit next year and reassume his previous role. Neither the team nor the driver, however, have made any official statements regarding the same.

Ocon claims he would like to pair up with Haas driver Mick Schumacher in 2023, given their outstanding friendship off track. He told DH Les Sports:

“It doesn’t matter as long as he’s competitive. A guy with experience for sure. I hope for Mick (Schumacher) because he’s a very, very good friend.”

Alpine might ask McLaren for compensation over Oscar Piastri fiasco

Former F1 driver Paul di Resta believes the French team might seek monetary compensation from McLaren if Oscar Piastri drives for them in 2023. Alpine announced Piastri's place in the team for the 2023 season after Fernando Alonso announced his move to Aston Martin, but the Australian driver soon after rejected their offer.

F1's Contract Recognition Board (CRB) was to meet on Monday to decide the F2 champion's future, as both Alpine and McLaren are reportedly entitled to take the Australian onboard in 2023. Former driver Paul di Resta spoke about the Piastri saga, saying:

“I guess what Alpine need is they need compensation from McLaren because they are going to have to pay for someone else. I think that’s not so much about Daniel [Ricciardo], I think that’s written off. I think it’s a compensation to probably go and get Pierre Gasly from Red Bull and put him in that car is what they need to pay to get that jigsaw to happen.”

Fernando Alonso's current team sits fourth in the constructors' standings, 20-points clear of McLaren in fifth place. Many, however, speculate McLaren's poor points tally in 2022 is a result of Daniel Ricciardo's lack of pace. With Alfa Romeo currently a long way further back in sixth place, it seems like the battle for fourth place in the constructors' championship will only be between the French and English teams.

