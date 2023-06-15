Even a $1,000,000,000 F1 entry fee might not be enough to get Andretti a slot on the grid, according to Stefano Domenicali

F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali recently hinted that he does not see any new team, including Andretti Autosport, bringing value to the sport.

The American motorsport giant has been trying to get a slot in F1 for a while, but to no avail as they have been denied entry by most of the 10 teams on the grid. Without the existing teams' backing, Andretti Autosport legally cannot enter the sport despite paying the entry fee of $1 billion as per the Concorde Agreement.

While appearing on the Beyond the Grid podcast, Domenicali said:

“This is a very interesting question. Because as you know, there are different positions, and there are also legal implications [of] what we have to say. I think, to be honest, if the real value that is bringing to the sport is important, and is real and stable for the future, there is also another consideration I have to take."

“If the contest that is growing is what we can see today, I think that 10 teams are more than enough to create the show, or the business and the attention that we want to see on the track. So there is an evaluation going on today that involves the FIA and us [FOM] to make the right call for the future. And this is something that is also connected to the future discussion that will happen with the renewal of the Concorde Agreement – that we need to remember that the expiry on is 2025, so we have still a long time to go."

F1 CEO displeased with Andretti’s ‘greedy’ comments about other teams

Stefano Domenicali has stated that he was not a fan of Michael Andretti's comments calling the current F1 teams "greedy" as they remain hesitant in allowing his proposed team's entry on the grid.

Speaking to Sky Sports, Domenicali said:

"First of all, we are very welcoming of everyone that is bringing value to the racing. I think we need to respect everyone. There are teams like Mario and Michael Andretti being very vocal about their will to enter Formula 1. But in my view [it is] not smart to say that teams are greedy."

"There are others that are much less vocal that would like to come into Formula 1, so there is a process to respect and we will make sure together with the FIA that the process will be respected."

Andretti Global, which is the parent company to Andretti Autosport, announced earlier this year their partnership with General Motors and plans to jointly enter F1 with an all-American team under the Cadillac brand.

