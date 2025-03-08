"Everybody makes mistakes": Flavio Briatore's blunt verdict on Carlos Sainz choosing Williams over Alpine

Alpine advisor Flavio Briatore made a blunt comment on Carlos Sainz choosing to go to Williams over Alpine in 2025, by saying everyone makes mistakes. The controversial Renault figure made his comeback into F1 halfway through the 2024 season.

Ad

Flavio Briatore is back in F1, and his box office personality was always going to guarantee him a lot of screen time in the latest season 7 of Netflix's Drive to Survive. He was one of the key features of episode 4, which followed the contract negotiations of Carlos Sainz, with Sauber, Alpine and Williams, all on the hunt for the Spaniard's signature.

The episode followed the story of Sainz's contract negotiations, and new behind the scenes footage was shared wherein it was revealed that everything was all set for Sainz to sign a Williams contract during the Spanish Grand Prix in June 2024.

Ad

Trending

But these negotiations halted after Flavio Briatore approached Carlos Sainz for a potential seat at Alpine in 2025. As things panned out, the Spanish driver still decided to commit to Williams in the end, but it is now confirmed that Alpine were genuine contenders to get Sainz onboard, thanks to Briatore.

But after the move did not go in favour of Team Enstone, Briatore shared his feelings as to why he thought Sainz chose Williams over Alpine. He simply explained why and also made a savage remark about the driver's decision:

Ad

"You know, Carlos believes Alpine was not good enough for him, and Williams was much better. Simple as that." [via Netflix's Drive to Survive]

"Everybody makes mistakes.", he added, accompanied with a wry smile.

Carlos Sainz was left without a race seat after Lewis Hamilton moved over to Ferrari to partner Charles Leclerc from 2025 onwards. With no spots available in one of the top 5 teams, the four-time race-winner had to settle for a midfield team, which ended up being the team from Grove.

Ad

Carlos Sainz's straightforward explanation as to why he delayed signing for Williams

Carlos Sainz at the press conference before F1 75 Live - Source: Getty

Carlos Sainz simply said that the reason he delayed signing a contract with Williams was that Flavio Briatore called him. The Spaniard's move to the British team was all set to be announced at his home Grand Prix in Barcelona.

Ad

The 30-year-old was asked why he changed his mind about the move to Williams by the DTS producer, and the driver explained that this was because Briatore approached him.

"You were going to sign for Williams but then changed your mind. What happened there?", asked the Drive to Survive producer.

"Flavio called me.", Sainz replied simply, and smiled.

Episode 4 of the latest DTS season, aptly titled 'Carlos Signs', shared brilliant behind the scenes footage of the Williams team, including team principal James Vowles, all sat waiting in anticipation of Sainz, supposedly on his way over to sign his contract with the team. But the moment turns awkward after they all realize that the Spaniard is not coming.

Ad

Sainz did eventually end up at Williams, but his head was being turned by Flavio Briatore at that time. The 74-year-old is back with the Renault group as an advisor for the Alpine F1 outfit. He was banned indefinitely by the FIA due to his involvement in the 2008 Crashgate scandal, but the ban was overturned shortly after.

The Italian was working unofficially with F1 as an ambassador since 2022, but only made his return to the paddock in an official capacity in 2024, as part of Alpine's management restructuring, which also included the appointment of Oliver Oakes as team principal.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback