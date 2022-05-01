"Everything that is Monaco is special and unique" - Daniel Ricciardo wants F1 to retain its 'core' venues

McLaren's Daniel Ricciardo claims that the Monaco Grand Prix is one of the core races on the F1 calendar. This comes amidst rumors surrounding the removal of certain iconic races from the calendar, with F1 hosting three races in the United States of America next year.

As reported by PlanetF1, Ricciardo revealed that, while he is open to racing on new circuits in new countries, 'the crown jewel' of F1 is a bit more special to him than the rest. The Australian said:

“Monaco is special. I think the thing is, I love the addition of some of these new circuits, new cities that we’re going to. I’m all for it, because it’s also like new experiences and engaging another audience which is fun, and it keeps the sport growing. I like sharing the sport with more of the globe, and ultimately sharing our passion with more people.”

The 32-year-old went on to praise the experience of racing at Monaco, saying:

“There are those core F1 venues and circuits such as Monaco. It’s a special weekend. For sure, like the race, it’s one of the most tricky circuits to overtake so, you know, I’m not sure it provides like the ultimate viewing experience on a Sunday but the weekend experience and just everything that is Monaco is special and unique.”

Ricciardo also revealed his hopes for the 'next generation' of F1 to experience winning at the iconic circuit, just as he did back in 2018. He said:

“Winning it or not, I think going there as an F1 driver and having that and experiencing all the emotions that go with competing in Monaco, it’s unique. I’m very, very happy to have that, and have experienced that in my career. I guess I would wish, you know, call it the next generation to also experience that because it is special.”

F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali earlier sent out a warning that Monaco could be one of the countries at risk of being removed from the calendar, given that they are yet to secure a deal beyond this season. As the sport continues to expand, iconic tracks such as Moncao, Spa, and Paul Ricard could be at risk of being replaced.

Daniel Ricciardo could reportedly be replaced by an American driver at McLaren

F1 journalist Joe Saward recently claimed that American racing driver Colton Herta could replace Daniel Ricciardo at McLaren soon.

On his blog, Saward wrote:

“Daniel Ricciardo seems a little lost at McLaren and there continue to be rumors that in 2024 (if not earlier) Daniel will be replaced by Colton Herta, the American who Zak Brown believes could open the gates of Formula 1 to corporate America. We will have to see if Herta has everything needed to be an F1 star, but he seems to have the speed.”

Chris Medland @ChrisMedlandF1 #F1 McLaren has signed Colton Herta to an F1 development deal, which will see him test a 2021 car for the team: racer.com/2022/03/12/mcl… McLaren has signed Colton Herta to an F1 development deal, which will see him test a 2021 car for the team: racer.com/2022/03/12/mcl… #F1

Daniel Ricciardo has struggled to keep up with his teammate Lando Norris since joining McLaren. Meanwhile, Herta is a young and talented IndyCar driver who is set to test the MCL35M car this season. Team boss Zak Brown also confirmed that they have "got a plan installed for Colton."

