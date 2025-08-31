Explained: Why Charles Leclerc was not penalised by the FIA for the overtake on George Russell

The FIA did not penalize Charles Leclerc for the alleged collision on George Russell during the recently concluded Dutch GP. According to the statement released by the governing body, both drivers stated that it was a racing incident, and as a result, no action was taken.

Ad

Leclerc and Russell were involved in a collision during the race. Even though none of the drivers faced any significant damage to their cars, the stewards took cognizant of the incident and took for a review. However, after going through the telemetry data and other information available, the FIA did not penalize the Ferrari star.

Sharing their explanation, they released a statement. Here's what they stated:

"We investigated, with the benefit of the driving standards guidelines, whether either driver should have done something different. We also looked into whether Car 16 remained on the track or left the track at Turn 12.

Ad

Trending

The available evidence was inconclusive as to whether Car 16 left the track. Both team representatives were in agreement that there was no clear evidence that Car 16 had left the track. Both drivers felt that this was a racing incident and that there should be no further consequence to either driver for the incident. We reviewed all the available evidence and arrived at the same conclusion. We accordingly took no further action."

Ad

Oscar Piastri claimed the victory ahead of Max Verstappen and Isack Hadjar. Lando Norris, Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton faced DNFs in the race. George Russell finished in P4, ahead of Alex Albon, Oliver Bearman and Lance Stroll. Fernando Alonso, Yuki Tsunoda and Esteban Ocon wrapped up the top 10.

Charles Leclerc shared his thoughts after Dutch GP collision with George Russell

Following the conclusion of the race, Charles Leclerc shared his thought and stated that it was George Russell's action that seemed aggressive. Speaking about this, here's what the Ferrari driver said:

Ad

"It was an aggressive [action]," Leclerc admits. "But we're fighting for championship position—especially in the Constructors' Championship—I don't care much about [the drivers' standings]. So I'll always be this aggressive."

"I was on the limit, but I knew I wouldn't get many more chances after that. He was defending the inside, I was going for the outside. I don't think he expected me to go for the outside. Then he drove into the corner as if I wasn't there, so that's when we made contact," he further added.

Charles Leclerc is in P5 in the Driver's Standings with 151 points after 15 races and three Sprints. George Russell, on the other hand, is in P4 with 184 points.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sabyasachi Biswas Sabyasachi Biswas is a passionate motorsport journalist for Sportskeeda, with a Master's degree in Mass Communication and Journalism. He has over nine years of experience in the field and over 11000 published articles on the internet.



As a dedicated follower of motorsport, Sabyasachi watches events closely, ensuring his reports are thorough and are supported by reputable sources. He is inspired by Max Verstappen’s fearless attitude and has a dream of attending the Indian GP if it ever returns to the calendar. An ardent F1 fan, he enjoyed watching Felipe Massa and is now enjoying Verstappen's journey.



Apart from F1, he is a big-time NASCAR and football (soccer, he means) fan. Sabyasachi supports Kyle Larson of Hendrick Motorsports and the Spanish club, Real Madrid.



He was a sub-junior level footballer and won inter-district quizzes and debate competitions back in school. A travel freak by nature, Sabyasachi likes to try different cuisines and learn about new cultures. When away from his keyboard, he enjoys geopolitics, astronomy, and playing with Khushi & Ubbu - his adorable beagles. Know More