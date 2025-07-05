Explained: Why Ferrari prodigy was given 4 F1 penalty points and 10-place grid penalty for the British GP

Ferrari prodigy and Haas F1 driver Ollie Bearman was penalized after he crashed while entering the pit lane during FP3 during the British GP. The driver went aggressively into the pit lane, while the red flag was out, and subsequently received a 10 place grid drop.

Yuki Tsunoda received a 10-place grid penalty and two penalty points for failing to comply with red flags previously during the Canadian GP. So a similar penalty for Bearman was expected. But the Brit was also given four penalty points, making it a heavy punishment.

The stewards explained that Bearman was given a severe penalty as his actions during FP3 at the British GP were deemed to be a "clear and dangerous violation" of the rules. According to Article 37.6(A) of the FIA F1 Sporting Regulations, drivers must reduce speed and return to the pits slowly under red flag conditions.

Bearman, despite initially slowing down, accelerated to full race speed approaching the pit entry, hit 260 KM/H before losing control and crashing.

According to the stewards' report, Bearman's crash further aggravated the situation. His explanation that his brakes were cold was not considered a mitigating factor when determining the severity of the penalty.

Bearman and Haas have actually looked quick during the British GP weekend. The Briton made it into Q3 in qualifying, and ended the session in P8. But with a 10-place grid drop, he is set to start Sunday's race towards the back of the field.

Bearman has been without a point since the Saudi Arabian GP. But the youngster has looked quick in his debut F1 season despite driving a largely unimpressive Haas.

Ollie Bearman apologizes to his team after British GP FP3 crash

Ollie Bearman before qualifying at the British GP - Source: Getty

Ollie Bearman was furious with himself as he crashed into the right-hand side wall at the pitlane entry during FP3 at the British GP. The 20-year-old also apologized to his Haas team after the incident happened.

Speaking over the team radio immediately after his bizarre crash outside the pitlane, Bearman branded himself as a "******* idiot".

"******* idiot. My brakes were cold. Oh, I'm sorry."

Bearman already had four penalty points on his super license. He received the first two for causing a collision with Franco Colapinto at the 2024 Brazilian GP. He received a further two points in Monaco for a red flag infringement in practice as well.

Now, the Ferrari protege will start the British GP in 18th. His teammate, Esteban Ocon, will be promoted to P14 after the Briton's penalty. It will be a difficult task for the Haas team to make it into the points from P14 and P18.

Kimi Antonelli, who finished qualifying in P7, also has a three-place grid penalty. He received this after he crashed into Max Verstappen on lap one at the Austrian Grand Prix.

