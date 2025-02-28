Explained: Why was Max Verstappen not penalized for showing the middle finger in the pitlane during the F1 pre-season test?

Max Verstappen caught wrong attention on Day 3 of the F1 preseason test when he made an objectionable gesture towards the Williams pit crew. However, the FIA decided not to penalize him since the incident happened 'on the field' and not in a media setting.

The 2025 F1 pre-season test began on February 26 at Bahrain International Circuit. On Day 3, Verstappen took out his RB21 on the track for Red Bull Racing and finished second fastest behind George Russell.

However, during the session, the Dutchman entered the pit lane for a change of tyres. He was passing by the Williams Racing garage and flipped his middle finger to one of the team's crew members.

The incident was caught on camera, leading to widespread criticism. Many expected him to get penalized as per FIA's 2025 sporting conduct, which restricts drivers from using foul language and making obscene gestures.

While the 2025 F1 season is yet to begin, Max Verstappen could have landed in trouble for his explicit gesture. However, in a twist of fate, the four-time world champion got away without a possible penalty.

According to Motorsport.com, the FIA has decided not to investigate Verstappen for the incident that unfolded on Day 3 of the pre-season test as the gesture was made on the field and not in a press conference or any kind of media interview.

The FIA's 2025 sporting code of conduct mentions that any driver making any abusive or harmful statements will be penalized. The punishment will start with monetary fines, and repeated offenses could lead to a deduction in championship points or even a race ban.

While the drivers have lodged their protest and urged FIA to reconsider, the sport's governing body also stays firm on its ideology behind the decision, which is to make the sport watchworthy for kids.

The FIA is of the opinion that F1 drivers are role models; using abusive language does not serve that purpose.

Max Verstappen responded to booing incident from F175 event

Max Verstappen (Image Source: Getty)

Red Bull team principal Christian Horner and Max Verstappen were booed by the crowd during the FIA's F1 75 event held in London, United Kingdom. The booing was evident and loud when the team arrived on stage to launch its livery.

Meanwhile, during the 2025 F1 pre-season test in Bahrain, Verstappen addressed the matter and said:

“There was any booing? Maybe I'm deaf! I don't really need to talk about it; it's not worth my time. Yeah, it was absolutely fantastic."

Previously, Verstappen's father, Jos, had claimed that Max wouldn't be attending any such events like F1 75 in the future if he continues to get disrespected by the crowd.

Additionally, the FIA also took notice of the incident and called it out, supporting better environments for drivers and teams alike in the future.

