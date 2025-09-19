Explained: Why Oscar Piastri is being investigated for a potential penalty after the F1 Azerbaijan GP FP2

F1 championship leader Oscar Piastri was noted by the race stewards at the 2025 Azerbaijan GP FP2 as the McLaren driver allegedly failed to slow down under yellow flag conditions. The Australian, along with a team representative, was asked to report to the stewards after the session regarding the same.The Baku street circuit is a tight track, where multiple drivers misjudge the braking points and go deep into the run-off area, triggering a yellow flag. The FP2 session saw multiple yellow flags as the drivers started to push the limit, and during one such instant, Oscar Piastri allegedly failed to slow down.According to the official FIA document, the incident happened at 16:33 local time, which is 33 minutes into the FP2 session. The document read,“Alleged breach of Appendix H, Article 2.5.5 b) of the International Sporting Code. Failing to slow under yellow flags at 16:33.”The incident wasn't shown on the live broadcast, but the F1TV commentators suggested that Oscar Piastri allegedly overtook a driver under yellow flags. The same incident was shown in the post-session show as a car was stranded in the castle section, and Piastri overtook it. However, as per the official FIA document, Piastri didn't overtake a driver, but failed to slow down under yellow flags.According to the official FIA document, the timestamp mentioned corresponds to the same time when the yellow flags were displayed for Lando Norris. The McLaren driver hit the barrier on exit of Turn 4 and damaged the rear suspension of the car, but managed to continue and limped the MCL39 back to the pits. Yellow flags were waved in the sector as Norris stumbled his way around the circuitAfter monitoring the onboard video, it was found that just as Lando Norris was about to enter the pits, Oscar Piastri started his flying lap. The Australian failed to slow down as he passed his teammate, who was just entering the pit lane.Piastri will meet the stewards, and a decision will be made about the incident. The same could possibly lead to a grid drop and penalty points on the superlicence for the McLaren driver.“Little bit tricky”: Oscar Piastri reflects on Friday practice session at Azerbaijan GP as both McLarens find the barriers As drivers started to push the limits in FP2 during the qualifying simulation, they started getting closer to the barriers and even brushing them. Lando Norris, midway through FP2, first brushed the corner on the exit of Turn 2, and on the very same lap, found the barrier on exit of Turn 4, possibly damaging the gearbox, driveshaft, and the rear suspension.Just moments after, Oscar Piastri also made major contact with the barrier on the front and rear right, but was able to continue as the MCL39 didn't sustain any damage. Reflecting on the practice sessions, the Australian said,“A bit tricky. Just a bit up and down. I think the pace is there. It's just not the easiest to get the most out of it at the moment. So that's probably the main thing.” (via Sky Sports F1)When questioned about the close moments with the barriers, Piastri added,“It is a little bit tricky. You know, I'm sure we tried a few things in FP2. I'm sure we'll look back and see what we can change for tomorrow. But, you know, I think it's going to be a bit different with tire choices and everything. I still think there's a lot of positives from today. Just a few tricky moments today.”Piastri had a power unit issue during the first practice session and contact with the barrier in FP2. The two Ferraris topped the FP2 session, whereas neither Piastri nor Norris was in the Top 3.