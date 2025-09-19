Explained: Why Oscar Piastri was not penalised for failing to slow under yellow flags at Azerbaijan GP FP2

By Pranay Bhagi
Modified Sep 19, 2025 15:49 GMT
F1 Grand Prix of Azerbaijan - Practice - Source: Getty
Oscar Piastri at F1 Grand Prix of Azerbaijan - Practice - Source: Getty

McLaren star Oscar Piastri was asked to report to the race stewards after the FP2 session for allegedly failing to slow under yellow flags. The FIA stewards met with the driver and the team representative and decided against penalizing Piastri, only giving the McLaren driver a reprimand for the same.

Just a little over 30 minutes into the FP2 session, Lando Norris collided with the barrier on the exit of Turn 4 and damaged the rear axle, suspension, and gearbox of the MCL39. The Briton trundled the MCL39 back to the pits as the yellow flag was waved for the McLaren driver.

Norris teammate Oscar Piastri was noted around the same time for failing to slow under yellow flags. As Lando Norris was about to enter the pit lane, Piastri started a flying lap and didn't slow down under the yellow flags waved for his teammates' limping MCL39.

The same was noted by the FIA, and Oscar Piastri reported to the race stewards after the race. As per the FIA officials, the Marshal Post 1.2 was waving a yellow flag when the Australian passed it, but a nearby panel (3) was flashing the green lights. As per the FIA document,

“Drivers had been instructed that if they see a green light they must take the action required under a yellow flag condition even if they had not been shown the yellow flag.”
As per the rules, if there was a yellow flag at Marshal Post 1.2, Oscar Piastri had to respect it until the next Marshal Post, i.e., 1.3. However, the official ruling also suggested that the yellow flags were taken away just one second after the green light was flashed.

Keeping the situation in mind, Piastri wasn't given a grid drop penalty and/or any penalty points on the superlicence, but just a reprimand. The FIA document detailed,

“Therefore technically a breach of the regulations has occurred however because of the mitigating circumstances above, the penalty imposed in is reduced to a Reprimand. This is consistent with previous similar incidents.”
Oscar Piastri's troublesome Friday practice at the 2025 Azerbaijan GP

The 2025 F1 championship leader faced a power unit issue just minutes into the FP1 session at Azerbaijan. As The Australian went around the circuit to complete the installation laps, his race engineer came on the radio, instructing him to avoid putting load on the engine and keep the revs low. Piastri made his way back and was able to rejoin the session later.

During FP2, the McLaren driver hit the barrier just moments after his teammate damaged the car on the exit of Turn 4. Fortunately, the Aussie was able to continue, and the MCL39 didn't sustain any damage. Soon after, the FIA stewards noted Piastri for failing to slow under the yellow flags, and the McLaren driver was asked to report to the Stewards after the session.

During the post-session interviews, Oscar Piastri reflected on the practice sessions at Baku and detailed them as “tricky”.

