F1 2022: What do the Constructor Standings look like after the Brazilian GP?

Mercedes finally achieved the goal they set out for themselves this season, with George Russell securing his first-ever F1 race win this afternoon at the 2022 Brazilian Grand Prix. Lewis Hamilton came home to take second, bringing home a 1-2 race result for the Silver Arrows after a rough season all year. With this, their gap to Ferrari in the constructors' standings has been brought down to 19 points with one race to go.

Both Ferraris finished right behind in third and fourth, with Carlos Sainz taking his ninth podium finish of the year. Charles Leclerc had a tough race given that contact with Lando Norris early on sent him to the back of the grid, calling for plenty of overtaking to make it back to the top.

Red Bull, of course, secured the world constructors' title at the 2022 F1 US Grand Prix last month but had quite the rollercoaster of a weekend in São Paulo. The race came to an awkward end for the team after Max Verstappen was given orders to let his team-mate, Sergio Perez, by for sixth place, given that the Dutchman has already secured the championship title. The double F1 world champion refused to do so, leaving Perez, fans, and the rest of the team confused and displeased.

In a post-race media interaction, Red Bull team boss Christian Horner said that the matter will be discussed "internally" and emphasized that the team's goal remains to help Perez secure 2nd position against Charles Leclerc in the drivers' standings. He said:

"We discuss these things internally. The drivers were very, very clear and for us, Checo is now tied on points with Charles, Ferrari didn't switch their cars around and we go into Abu Dhabi as a team to do the very best for Checo to get that second place. Max will fully support that."

He added"

"It is a straight fight between Checo and Charles and if Max can help in any way, he will do. Checo has done a phenomenal job all year and he deserves that second place and as a team, we will do our very best to support that and to achieve that in Abu Dhabi. We will discuss it as a larger group in the debrief later and the bigger discussion will be as well is why we were missing the pace this weekend. It is important it is addressed; it is all dealt with above the table and as a team, we move on."

Further down the grid, with both Alpines finishing in the top 10 and a double DNF for McLaren, the French outfit remains 19 points ahead of the Woking-based team.

Alfa Romeo have increased the gap to Aston Martin to 5 points in their fight for sixth in the F1 standings, while a mere 2 points separate Haas and AlphaTauri in 8th and 9th respectively. Williams remain last, with 8 points to their name.

Here are the 2022 F1 Constructors' Standings after the Brazilian GP

Pos Team PTS 1 Red Bull Racing RBPT 719 2 Ferrari 524 3 Mercedes 505 4 Alpine Renault 167 5 McLaren Mercedes 148 6 Alfa Romeo Ferrari 55 7 Aston Martin Aramco Mercedes 50 8 Haas Ferrari 37 9 AlphaTauri RBPT 35 10 Williams Mercedes 8

Poll : 0 votes