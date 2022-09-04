F1 2022: What do the Constructor Standings look like after the Dutch GP?

Red Bull have further extended their lead in the world championship standings after Max Verstappen secured his 10th race win of the 2022 F1 season at the Dutch Grand Prix, while his teammate Sergio Perez came in at fifth. The Milton Keynes-based team now stands a whopping 165 points clear of second-placed Ferrari, who had mixed results in the race this weekend.

While Charles Leclerc, who started the race second behind the reigning world champion, managed to secure a podium finish with a third-place result, Ferrari once again made blunders that cost Carlos Sainz significant championship points. Not only did the Scuderia keep Sainz in the pits for an excruciating 12-second stop, but later on in the race, the Spaniard was also given a five-second penalty for an unsafe release from the pits in another incident. With this, Sainz only managed a frustrating eighth-place finish.

With the impressive pace and performance that Mercedes had shown all weekend, the Silver Arrows were poised to secure their first race win of the 2022 F1 season this weekend at the Dutch GP.

Things, however, took a turn after AlphaTauri's Yuki Tsunoda brought out the virtual safety car after undergoing issues with the tires and his seatbelt. This allowed Max Verstappen to pit for fresh tires instead of having to overtake Lewis Hamilton and George Russell over the course of the race. With this, the reigning world champion was able to take the lead in the race and maintain it up to the end of the 72-lap Grand Prix.

Meanwhile, Lewis Hamilton had a particularly frustrating outing in Zandvoort after Mercedes chose to pit the Briton for the medium compound tires instead of the softs towards the second half of the race. While the first win of the season seemed right within touching distance for the seven-time F1 world champion this weekend, all hopes for the win died when George Russell and Charles Leclerc breezed past his Mercedes on soft tires.

Hamilton finished the race in fourth, behind his team-mate and Leclerc. With yet another podium finish for Russell, Mercedes continue to close the gap to Ferrari in the constructors' standings. A total of 30 points now separate the two teams.

Further down, Alpine continue to extend their lead over McLaren to secure fourth position in the F1 constructors' standings. Both cars finished in the top 10, with a strong P6 result for Fernando Alonso ahead of Lando Norris, who finished seventh, and a P9 result for Esteban Ocon. Daniel Ricciardo had a disappointing outing in Zandvoort and finished the race 17th.

Here are the 2022 F1 Constructors' Standings after the Dutch GP

Pos Team PTS 1 Red Bull Racing RBPT 511 2 Ferrari 376 3 Mercedes 346 4 Alpine Renault 125 5 McLaren Mercedes 101 6 Alfa Romeo Ferrari 51 7 Haas Ferrari 34 8 AlphaTauri RBPT 29 9 Aston Martin Aramco Mercedes 25 10 Williams Mercedes 4

