F1 2022: What do the Constructor Standings look like after the Singapore GP?

While managing to extend their lead in the championship, Red Bull have had mixed results at the 2022 F1 Singapore Grand Prix.

Sergio Perez secured his second race win of the year and Max Verstappen had to settle for seventh. The Mexican had a phenomenal race start, where he took the lead from Charles Leclerc on the opening lap and managed to retain it until the end of the race despite the tricky wet conditions of the Marina Bay Circuit.

Meanwhile, Leclerc came home in second, ahead of his teammate Carlos Sainz. Ferrari had an overall positive result this weekend, as one of only three teams to have both cars finish in the top 10.

Mercedes were expected to be absolutely on top of their game at the Singapore Grand Prix, as indicated by their pace throughout the weekend. The Silver Arrows, however, had a rather disappointing outing this Sunday. George Russell finished outside the points and Lewis Hamilton just about made it to the top 10. With a mere two points from the Grand Prix, Mercedes have increased the gap to Ferrari in the constructors' standings, with 66 points now separating the two teams.

McLaren, on the other hand, managed to secure a phenomenal result with both Lando Norris and Daniel Ricciardo finishing in the top five. The Briton just missed out on what could have potentially been his second podium of the 2022 F1 season. Meanwhile, Ricciardo charged from 16th to get his best result of the year so far.

In their battle with Alpine, the weekend could not have possibly gone any better for the Woking-based team, given that their greatest season rivals suffered a double-DNF. With this, not only did McLaren regain their fourth-place position in the constructors' standings, the team is now four points ahead of the French outfit.

Similarly, with a double-points finish at the Singapore GP, Aston Martin has pushed itself up to seventh in the constructors' standings from eighth.

Williams, on the other hand, is yet another team to have faced a double retirement, along with Yuki Tsunoda of AlphaTauri and Zhou Guanyu of Alfa Romeo.

Pierre Gasly managed to score an F1 championship point for AlphaTauri this weekend with a tenth-place finish, while Valtteri Bottas just missed out on the top 10. While both Kevin Magnussen and Mick Schumacher made it to the checkered flag, Haas did not score a point this weekend.

Here are the 2022 F1 Constructors' Standings after the Singapore GP

Pos Team PTS 1 Red Bull Racing RBPT 576 2 Ferrari 439 3 Mercedes 373 4 McLaren Mercedes 129 5 Alpine Renault 125 6 Alfa Romeo Ferrari 52 7 Aston Martin Aramco Mercedes 37 8 Haas Ferrari 34 9 AlphaTauri RBPT 34 10 Williams Mercedes 6

