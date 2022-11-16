F1 2022: Where to watch the Abu Dhabi GP? Time, TV schedule, livestream details, and more

F1 is heading to Abu Dhabi for the final race of the 2022 season, bringing an end to an exciting year filled with plenty of drama and intense battles.

Red Bull and Max Verstappen have absolutely dominated this season and have already secured world championship titles. However, the battle for second place in the drivers' standings is now more intense than ever.

Charles Leclerc and Sergio Perez will be going into the Abu Dhabi GP with 290 points each, giving Red Bull the opportunity to potentially finish the season with both drivers in the top two for the first time in history. For both the drivers, second place in the championship standings would be their best result so far in F1.

Last weekend at the 2022 F1 Brazilian Grand Prix, George Russell won his F1 career's first Grand Prix, with his team-mate Lewis Hamilton coming home in second. This gave Mercedes their first victory of the season and a huge sense of optimism, despite a disastrous start to the season.

The Silver Arrows, though unlikely to secure anything higher than third in the constructors' standings this season, are likely to take the momentum from this win to come back even stronger in the 2023 season.

Ferrari remain second in the constructors' championship, a fate that the team was forced to accept towards the second half of the year after several instances of reliability issues due to poor strategy that cost the team significant championship points. Charles Leclerc saw his first glimpse of potentially taking his first world championship title, only to lose all hope to Max Verstappen, who simply looked unstoppable throughout the year.

One thing that fans will certainly not be looking forward to this weekend is watching the Grand Prix knowing that it will be Sebastian Vettel's final race before he retires from the sport.

Where can you watch the 2022 F1 Abu Dhabi GP sessions?

USA

Fans in the US can watch all the sessions on ESPN and ESPN Deportes.

UK

Viewers in the UK can catch the action live on SkySportsF1.

India

Indian fans can catch the broadcast of the sessions on Star Sports Select, Star Sports Select HD 2, and Disney+ Hotstar.

TV schedule for 2022 F1 Abu Dhabi GP weekend

Here are the timings for the 2022 F1 Abu Dhabi GP weekend:

USA

FP1: 5:00 am ET, Friday, November 18, 2022

FP2: 8:00 am ET, Friday, November 18, 2022

FP3: 5:30 am ET, Saturday, November 19, 2022

Qualifying: 9:00 am ET, Saturday, November 19, 2022

Main race: 8:00 am ET, Sunday, November 20, 2022

UK

FP1: 10:00 am GMT, Friday, November 18, 2022

FP2: 1:00 pm GMT, Friday, November 18, 2022

FP3: 10:30 am GMT, Saturday, November 19, 2022

Qualifying: 2:00 pm GMT, Saturday, November 19, 2022

Main race: 1:00 pm GMT, Sunday, November 20, 2022

India

FP1: 3:30 pm IST, Friday, November 18, 2022

FP2: 6:30 pm IST, Friday, November 18, 2022

FP3: 4:00 pm IST, Saturday, November 19, 2022

Qualifying: 7:30 pm IST, Saturday, November 19, 2022

Main race: 6:30 pm IST, Sunday, November 20, 2022

