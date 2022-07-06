F1 2022: Where to watch Austrian GP Qualifying? Time, TV schedule, live stream details, and more

The 2022 F1 Austrian Grand Prix is set to get underway this weekend, marking the second race weekend of the season to feature the newly introduced sprint race format. Consequently, the qualifying session will take place on Friday this weekend, instead of the usual Saturday format, while the sprint race will be held in the second half of Saturday.

Red Bull will be returning to their home turf, leading the constructors' standings along with both drivers in the top two of the drivers' standings. Max Verstappen had a frustrating outing at the British GP last weekend, where the Dutchman finished seventh after suffering floor damage earlier in the race. The reigning world champion currently leads the standings and will be looking to secure his seventh win of the season at Spielberg.

Carlos Sainz, Sergio Perez, and Lewis Hamilton, the three podium-finishers from Silverstone, will be taking plenty of momentum from the race to Austria. All three drivers have struggled to keep up with their respective teammates so far this year but managed to come out on top in their teams last weekend.

TV Schedule for 2022 F1 Austrian GP qualifying session

Here are the timings for qualifying at the Red Bull Ring taking place this weekend for fans in the USA, UK, and India.

USA

11:00 am ET, Friday, June 8, 2022

UK

3:00 pm GMT, Friday, June 8, 2022

India

8:30 pm IST, Friday, June 8, 2022

Where can you watch the 2022 F1 Austrian GP qualifying session?

USA

Fans from the US can watch all the qualifying sessions on ESPN and ESPN Deportes.

UK

Viewers from the UK can catch the action live on Sky Sports F1.

India

Indian fans can catch the broadcast of the qualifying session on Star Sports Select, Star Sports Select HD 2, as well as Disney+ Hotstar.

