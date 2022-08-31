F1 2022: Where to watch Dutch GP? Time, TV schedule, live stream details, and more

F1 had a thrilling start to the second half of the 2022 season at the Belgian Grand Prix last weekend. The circus now heads to Zandvoort this time for the Dutch Grand Prix with home hero Max Verstappen going into the weekend with an impressive third consecutive race win.

The reigning world champion dominated the race in Spa to secure his ninth win of the season despite starting the race in 14th after taking an engine penalty. Given the momentum with which he has been performing this season, it seems likely that the Red Bull driver will secure his second consecutive win on home soil this weekend.

Last weekend, Charles Leclerc lost his second-place spot in the drivers' standings to Red Bull's Sergio Perez. The Monegasque started the race in Spa behind Verstappen and only managed to make it to P5 in the end before being demoted to P6 with a five-second time penalty for crossing the pit-lane speed limit, costing him significant points in the championship.

Red Bull secured a double-podium last weekend and seem poised to repeat the same at Zandvoort if their significantly superior pace is any indication of what's to come. The Milton Keynes-based team once again extended their lead in the constructors' standings ahead of Ferrari, with a whopping 118 points separating the two teams. Mercedes, who are still chasing their first race win of the season, continue to show reasonably good pace, although it is absolutely no match for that of Red Bull.

TV Schedule for 2022 F1 Dutch GP weekend

Here are the timings for the 2022 F1 Dutch GP weekend:

USA

FP1: 7:30 am EDT, Friday, September 2, 2022

FP2: 11:00 am EDT, Friday, September 2, 2022

FP3: 7:00 am EDT, Saturday, September 3, 2022

Qualifying: 10:00 am ET, Saturday, September 3 2022

Main race: 10:00 am ET, Sunday, September 4, 2022

UK

FP1: 11:30 pm GMT, Friday, September 2, 2022.

FP2: 3:00 pm GMT, Friday, September 2, 2022.

FP3: 11:00 am GMT, Saturday, September 3, 2022

Qualifying: 2:00 pm GMT, Saturday, September 3, 2022

Main race: 2:00 pm GMT, Sunday, September 4, 2022

India

FP1: 5:00 pm IST, Friday, September 2, 2022

FP2: 8:30 pm IST, Friday, September 2, 2022

FP3: 4:30 pm IST, Saturday, September 3, 2022

Qualifying: 7:30 pm IST, Saturday, September 3, 2022

Main race: 7:30 pm IST, Sunday, September 4, 2022

Where can you watch the 2022 F1 Dutch GP sessions?

USA

Fans in the US can watch all the sessions on ESPN and ESPN Deportes.

UK

Viewers in the UK can catch the action live on SkySportsF1.

India

Indian fans can catch the broadcast of the sessions on Star Sports Select, Star Sports Select HD 2, and Disney+ Hotstar.

