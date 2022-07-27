F1 2022: Where to watch Hungarian GP? Time, TV schedule, live stream details, and more

F1 heads to Budapest for the thirteenth round of the 2022 season before the summer break begins. The Hungarian Grand Prix delivered quite a spectacle last season, starting off with a dramatic lap one crash, some classic battles between F1 legends Lewis Hamilton and Fernando Alonso, and a glorious maiden win for Alpine's Esteban Ocon.

While Max Verstappen will be taking plenty of momentum to Hungaroring this weekend after securing his seventh race win of the season at the French Grand Prix, he remains wary of Ferrari's pace advantage in the upcoming race. Charles Leclerc had yet another disappointing weekend in France, having lost out on significant championship points after crashing out in the first half of the race, putting his title contention at risk.

Mercedes, too, will be going into the upcoming Grand Prix, energized by its double podium result last weekend, bringing the team even closer to Ferrari in the championship standings. The German team had a rough start to the season, to say the least, and is chasing its first race win of 2022. Only time will tell if the Hungarian Grand Prix will play out in Mercedes' hands.

Alpine will certainly be happy to return to Budapest after finally moving ahead of McLaren in the Constructor Standings after a mega race for the team last weekend. With some good memories at Hungaroring from last season, the French team will certainly be looking to lock in a strong race to strengthen its fourth-place in the standings before heading into the summer break.

TV Schedule for 2022 F1 Hungarian GP Friday practice sessions

Here are the timings for the 2022 F1 Hungarian GP practice sessions:

USA

FP1: 7:00 am EDT, Friday, July 30, 2022

FP2: 11:00 am EDT, Friday, July 29, 2022

FP3: 8:00 am EDT, Saturday, July 29, 2022

UK

FP1: 11:00 pm GMT, Friday, July 30, 2022.

FP2: 3:00 pm GMT, Friday, July 29, 2022.

FP3: 12:00 am GMT, Saturday, July 29, 2022

India

FP1: 4:30 pm IST, Friday, July 30, 2022

FP2: 8:30 pm IST, Friday, July 29, 2022

FP3: 5:30 pm IST, Saturday, July 29 2022

TV Schedule for 2022 F1 Hungarian GP qualifying session

Here are the timings for qualifying at the Hungarian GP taking place this weekend for fans in the USA, UK, and India:

USA

10:00 am ET, Saturday, June 30, 2022

UK

2:00 pm GMT, Saturday, June 30, 2022

India

7:30 pm IST, Saturday, June 30, 2022

TV Schedule for 2022 F1 Hungarian GP main race

Here are the timings for the main race taking place in Budapest this weekend for fans in the USA, UK, and India.

USA

9:00 am ET, Sunday, June 31, 2022

UK

1:00 pm GMT, Sunday, June 31, 2022

India

6:30 pm IST, Sunday, June 31, 2022

Where can you watch the 2022 F1 Hungarian GP sessions?

USA

Fans from the US can watch all the sessions on ESPN and ESPN Deportes.

UK

Viewers from the UK can catch the action live on Sky Sports F1.

India

Indian fans can catch the broadcast of the sessions on Star Sports Select, Star Sports Select HD 2, and Disney+ Hotstar.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far